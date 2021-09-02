Remember the state of prep sports a year ago?
Virtual swim meets and dual cross-country meets were a thing. The usual team-building activities that are always a highlight for the athletes weren’t happening. State tournaments seemed highly unlikely.
Heck, the football and volleyball seasons were going to be played in the spring.
What is usually the most exciting time of the year for many prep athletes was anything but normal, and with that, some of the joy was lost.
Things still aren’t normal.
COVID-19 cases are on the rise, and there’s still a fear that the season could be interrupted or even ruined by that invisible opponent that just doesn’t seem to quit.
However, things are in a much better place than they were 12 months ago, and because of that, at least a degree of normalcy has returned.
State tournaments are set to return for all sports, which is a massive deal for everyone involved.
The section tournaments last fall were certainly dramatic, but they just weren’t the same, and some teams ended up not even getting to finish or compete in those because of the pandemic.
Talking to coaches and athletes in recent weeks, the importance of having a state tournament as a goal comes up a lot. When you put in as much work as they do, it’s very important to have an opportunity to prove yourself against the best in your sport.
While state tournaments are the ultimate goal for some, many more won’t be able to make it that far.
For these athletes, the social aspect of the experience may be just as important as the actual competition.
Not everyone feels comfortable in large groups at this point, but it seems pasta dinners, team sleepovers and hanging out after practice are making a comeback.
The relationships formed through participating in team sports can be way more important than anything that ever happens on the field, court, course or in the pool.
Hopefully, those connections are able to blossom again this fall as they normally would.
If this pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that things can change in a hurry.
We saw that last year when football and volleyball teams were forced to rush to finish section tournaments, and winter athletes had their season significantly delayed and cut down.
But this pandemic has also taught all of us to be thankful for what we have.
Right now, athletes who had to deal with some pretty bad circumstances last fall have much better circumstances now, and that’s something to be thankful for.
As we get into the heart of competition season, head to a local field, pool, court or course for an event if you get a chance.
There’s a ton of talent in the area, and they’re all getting chances to compete in a relatively normal manner.
Let’s hope it stays that way for the next nine months.
Kevin Dudley is a Free Press staff writer. Email him at kdudley@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
