As most sports have been on a virus-induced hiatus for more than four months, the people who invest time and energy into them have been forced to find other forms of entertainment.
There was a massive run on bikes early in the pandemic, as was the case with many outdoor recreation items. Maybe it was running, birding or just taking walks. I got a fishing license for the first time in years and have had a few great days on the lake.
For some, maybe life without sports has been better than expected. I’m sure there will be those who choose not to follow as closely going forward, as they enjoy their new hobbies.
But for others, not being able to follow the games has really taken a toll. While I’ll openly admit we probably put too much emphasis on sports, life is more fun with hobbies you care about.
The virus will ultimately be the deciding factor, but if the right choices are made, fans could be in for a wild fall of sports. And given how hard the last four months have been, it may be the morale boost we need.
The Twins are scheduled to open their season Friday against the White Sox, and what a season it could be. The 2019 Twins were fun on so many levels, and it’s mostly the same cast of characters returning.
Big things could be coming for the Bomba Squad over the next three months, and October baseball seems well within reach.
It’s sneaking up on us quickly, but the Vikings will report to training camp next week. The Purple lost some long-time starters, but for football fans, there’s nothing like an NFL Sunday to get the mind off a pandemic.
The Lynx will open their season Sunday against Connecticut, while the Wild will begin their playoff series with Vancouver in just 12 days. You can also check out the Minnesota Loons in MLS’ World Cup-style tournament, which is already underway.
On top of all this, we’ll have the PGA’s majors this fall, as well as the final two legs of horse racing’s Triple Crown.
With all these different sports going at once, the possibilities could be endless.
Imagine Sunday, Oct. 4, a day the Vikings are scheduled to play Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans at noon. You might spend the day frantically flipping between the Purple and a Twins’ ALDS playoff game.
Later that evening, it’s possible you’ll have an NBA Finals or Stanley Cup game to take in.
While the professional leagues seem determined to press forward, local sports are still up in the air. It’s anyone’s guess whether or not there will be college sports, and a decision on fall high school sports in Minnesota is likely to come next week.
It won’t be the same if we have to go without local sports for a time, but despite the uncertainty, ADs continue to remain cautiously optimistic.
I’m not a health professional, so I’m not going to speculate on the safety of various sports. However, it does seem like most leagues are doing everything in their power to keep players and staff safe, which does give me some hope.
If you’re pessimistic when it comes to all these sports returning, I don’t blame you. I too have my doubts.
However, in a world where pessimism has become everyone’s norm, I invite you to take a break from the negativity. The PGA Tour, NASCAR, youth baseball and softball and others seem to be making it work.
Maybe the rest of the sports world can do the same.
Kevin Dudley is at kdudley@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
