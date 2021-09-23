It seemed three Minnesota State men’s hockey players were locks to be included in the Central Collegiate Hockey Association’s six-player preseason all-conference team.
Four was likely. Five wasn’t out of the question.
It ended up being four: Nathan Smith, Julian Napravnik, Akito Hirose and Dryden McKay.
Winger Cade Borchardt also had a strong case coming off a breakout season. Ditto for fifth-year defenseman Jack McNeely.
The league’s Player of the Year also seemed destined to be a Maverick, with McKay, the reigning WCHA Player of the Year, being the frontrunner.
Napravnik, the WCHA’s reigning Offensive Player of the Year, was also a strong candidate, as was Smith, who was dominant in the NCAA Tournament last season.
The coaches ended up choosing Smith.
MSU finished atop the league’s coaches’ poll, which came as no surprise. The Mavericks earned 67 of 70 possible points and five first-place votes. Bemidji State finished second in the poll, while Michigan Tech was third.
Preseason awards day is always fun.
Speculating about who will win what award or who is the most deserving is fun for fans, and it’s certainly interesting to see the consensus of the league’s coaches.
Hockey season is right around the corner, and talking about the awards is a great way to get in the spirit.
However, once the games start next week, everyone forgets about preseason opinions.
It’s nice to be recognized, but I’d be surprised if any of the Mavericks who received or didn’t receive the various honors cared much either way.
All the players in contention for those honors have won plenty of individual awards in their careers. Probably so many they don’t even remember them all off-hand.
When you’ve got a team with as much potential and experience as this one, individual awards just don’t seem as important.
At the end of the season, those high-profile awards generally go to the players who put up the best stats.
Big individual stat lines are fun to look at and follow, but in reality, they don’t necessarily win you hockey games.
Some were concerned about MSU’s prospects heading into last season because about 50% of the team’s scoring had graduated.
MSU coach Mike Hastings relied on great depth to make up for the loss of players like Marc Michaelis and Parker Tuomie, and we all saw what happened.
Last year’s group ended up breaking new ground with less star power, just as the 2019-20 team was hoping to do before the pandemic canceled the season.
MSU has some of the best players in the country, and those players are almost certainly going to put up impressive numbers. It’ll then be fun to talk about their standing in the various award races as the season goes on.
Perhaps McKay will finally get that elusive Mike Richter Award he’s deserved in the past. Maybe Smith or Napravnik will be strong Hobey Baker Award candidates.
Once the games start, the Mavericks will be focused on navigating one of the country’s most difficult schedules, with the ultimate goal of making another deep postseason run.
If they do that, the awards probably won’t seem that important.
