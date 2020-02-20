The sun is starting to feel a little warmer, and the days are now noticeably longer.
Spring will be here soon, but first, the winter sports teams will reach the pinnacle of their long seasons.
Some teams have a had great seasons, while others may not have lived up to expectations. None of that matters now as the slate is wiped clean. Section and state tournaments can be fluky, as it only takes one bad day to end a season.
Last week in the Section 3A final, the Mankato West girls hockey team took on a Luverne team that it lost 4-0 to in the regular season. The Cardinals dominated that first matchup from the start, outshooting the Scarlets 41-14.
However, last week’s section final was an epic contest that entered the final period tied 1-1. West went on to lose, eventually surrendering three late goals, but the fact remains — an onlooker of the first game between the teams would never have predicted the rematch would be that tight.
This is the magic of this time of year, and there’s going to be a lot more of it in and around Mankato in the coming weeks.
While many teams will be hoping to swing upsets, the Mankato East boys basketball team will hope to keep taking care of business.
Entering the season with high expectations as one of the top-ranked teams in Class AAA, the Cougars have been methodical in their domination of the Big Nine. They clinched the league title with a win over Rochester Mayo Tuesday, improving their conference record to 19-0. With three league games remaining, they have a good chance to run the table.
While the underdogs and favorites are both fun to follow, my favorite part will always be the individuals.
We tend to get so caught up in which teams will win and lose that we lose sight of what makes it so special.
Prep sports are great because the people involved are great. And the process they go through makes them better.
It starts with the coaches, who spend countless hours preparing their teams for these moments. They don’t ask for praise, and they certainly don’t do it for the money.
They’re in it because they know the positive impact sports can have on young people. The lessons they pass on to their players throughout the journey of a long season are far more important than what goes up on local scoreboards.
Then you think about all the players, most of whom will fall short of their goals in the coming weeks.
Many of them have tailored their lives around playing their respective sports with the hope of someday making a state tournament.
There’s also the officials who voluntarily take ridicule while trying to do an impossible job. The games couldn’t happen without them, and they continue to amaze me with their accuracy, no matter the sport.
Many of you will no doubt head to local sporting events with strong rooting interests in the next several weeks, and that’s no doubt one of the most fun parts of sports.
However, individuals are at the heart of those teams, and everything else happening in that gym or arena.
The experiences and lessons learned by those people are far more important than wins and losses.
Just keep that in mind as you cheer for your favorite team.
