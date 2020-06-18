We’ve had 21 seasons of Minnesota Lynx basketball, and there’s been so much to cheer about, especially during the last decade.
Because of all the organization’s success, there are a lot of intriguing options when it comes to a Mount Rushmore. Remember, no coaches will be included, and there’s no strict criteria for inclusion.
Here’s Mount Lynxmore.
Maya Moore: An easy selection, as Moore has been dominant since she entered the WNBA in 2011.
A six-time all-star, Moore is also a five-time first-team all-WNBA selection. She was the league MVP in 2014, and was arguably the most important player on each of the four championship teams.
Moore’s career average of 18.4 points per game is one of the best in league history, and she has consistently scored from all three levels.
Moore has decided to take off another season in 2020, but if she ever decides to return to the Lynx ... it’s not hard to imagine her quickly regaining her dominant form. Even in her 30s.
Seimone Augustus: Augustus was never a superstar of Moore’s caliber, but she was close. And after a close review, the eight-time all-star clearly deserves inclusion.
Augustus was only an all-WNBA first-team selection once, but she was second team five times. Like Moore, she was also a key part of each championship team, which certainly matters a great deal.
In 13 seasons with the Lynx, Augustus averaged 16.3 points and is 11th in league history with 5,881 total points.
The Lynx missed Augustus badly last year as she fought through a knee injury, and it was sad to see her sign with Los Angeles in February. However, that doesn’t take anything away from her decorated Lynx career.
Augustus will no doubt have her jersey retired one day and is one of the best players in WNBA history.
Lindsay Whalen: A Minnesota legend, Whalen may not be as deserving as the first two, but she still gets the nod.
I hate to keep bringing up the four championships, but it really is important, as Whalen was the floor general for each team.
Despite some of her best years coming with Connecticut, Whalen still did plenty in nine years with the Lynx. She was an all-star three times in Minnesota and was an all-WNBA pick four times.
Whalen’s number was retired by the Lynx, and like the first two names on this list ... enshrinement in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame is likely.
Katie Smith: Both Sylvia Fowles and Rebekkah Brunson have strong cases, but Smith’s is just a bit stronger.
A 2018 inductee of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, Smith played nearly seven full seasons in Minnesota and really produced some big numbers.
She was a five-time all-star for the Lynx and is tied for fifth in league history with 6,452 points. Smith also led the league in scoring in 2001.
Smith and Brunson are each now assistant coaches for the Lynx.
Kevin Dudley is a Free Press staff writer. Email him at kdudley@mankatofreepress.com, and follow him on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
