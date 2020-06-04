When I first decided to do Minnesota sports’ Mount Rushmores, I figured Mount Vikingsmore would be the most fun.
13 Pro Football Hall-of-Famers have played five or more seasons in purple, so the talent pool is vast. Remember, no coaches or general managers are eligible, and there is no strict criteria for the selection process.
Your Minnesota Vikings’ Mount Rushmore.
Alan Page: The “Purple People Eaters” are legendary as a unit. So much so, I considered giving the group one of the four spots, but that would have been cheating.
It’s also clear Page is the most deserving of this esteemed group.
Sacks weren’t an official statistic when Page played, but he’s credited with 173. That’s easily the most for a defensive tackle and would rank him third all-time behind Bruce Smith (200) and Reggie White (198).
A six-time first-team All Pro, Page joins Lawrence Taylor as the only defensive players to be named NFL MVP.
Page is considered one of the top five defensive lineman ever and can make a solid case as the best Minnesota pro athlete ever.
Randall McDaniel: The Vikings have a had a plethora of great offensive lineman, but McDaniel gets the nod.
A seven-time first-team All Pro, McDaniel played in a record 12 straight Pro Bowls. In the Vikings’ banner 1998 season, he allowed only 1.5 sacks, and the team averaged 5.4 yards per carry when it ran to his side according to the Hall of Fame’s official website.
McDaniel is noted for his versatility, as he was recruited to Arizona State as a tight end before switching to guard. That translated into great mobility as a run blocker, a trait many guards didn’t have in the 1990s.
McDaniel was a superstar, and is widely regarded as one of the best interior offensive lineman ever.
Randy Moss: He’s not as popular as the first two names on this list, but at his best ... there’s never been a more impactful Viking.
His combination of size, speed and skill at the receiver position is only rivaled by Calvin Johnson and Julio Jones, but unlike those guys ... Moss literally changed the way defense was played in the NFL.
When he entered the league in 1998, the cover 2 and cover 3 looks that are so common in today’s game were considered exotic. However, if you didn’t use those coverages against Moss, you were going to get torched.
It was just that simple, as it was so difficult to stay with him in man coverage. And even if a corner could match him speed-wise, Moss had fantastic contested catch skills in his tool bag.
It you’re looking for a more modern example, consider how Stephen Curry’s unique skillset changed the way basketball is played in the NBA. Moss’ skillset had a similar impact on the NFL.
He doesn’t have the gaudy career numbers of Jerry Rice, but I have no problem with anyone who wants to call Moss the greatest receiver ever.
Fran Tarkenton: Many consider Tarkenton a lock as one of the four greatest Vikings. I don’t share that sentiment and nearly left him off the list in favor of Adrian Peterson.
He was clearly one of the elite quarterbacks of his era, but he’s not one of the best ever at his position, like Peterson.
However, Tarkenton was a little bit like Moss in that he changed the position. Scrambling quarterbacks who were great at throwing on the run weren’t common prior to Tarkenton.
Tarkenton was the NFL’s all-time leader in passing yards and passing touchdowns when he retired. That matters a lot, and those numbers likely would have been better if the Vikings hadn’t had such good defenses.
Kevin Dudley is at kdudley@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
