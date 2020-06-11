Creating Mount Rushmore’s for the Twins and Vikings was an interesting challenge, as both franchises have long histories.
Going froward, the challenge changes. The Timberwolves, Lynx and Wild haven’t been around as long, so there aren’t going to be as many players to choose from.
The Timberwolves are up next, as the franchise began play in the 1989-90 NBA season. Remember, no coaches will be included, and there’s not strict criteria for inclusion.
Here’s Mount Wolvesmore.
Kevin Garnett: This pick was as easy as they come.
The Timberwolves have made plenty of mistakes over the past three decades, but drafting Garnett with the fifth pick in the 1995 draft certainly wasn’t one of them.
The Big Ticket is clearly the best player in franchise history and holds many franchise records, including games played, total points, total rebounds and win shares.
Garnett was a 15-time all-star, and was league MVP during the 2003-04 season. He was recently inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame for his accomplishments.
Karl-Anthony Towns: Towns is still very young, but he clearly deserved a spot.
He already ranks third in franchise history in points scored and has been selected to two all-star teams.
Towns has struggled defensively, but his offensive game may be the most diverse in franchise history, given his ability to score at different levels.
He’s got a chance to a have a career that mirrors Garnett’s from a statistical standpoint, but he has to lead the Wolves to more wins to become a true superstar.
Kevin Love: Like Towns, Love wasn’t much of a defender, but he sure did fill up the stat sheet.
He’s the franchise leader in rebounds per game at 12.2 and ranks third in win shares at 47.0. A three-time all-star, he ranks second to Garnett in that category. Love also delivered one of the greatest games in franchise history when he finished with 31 points and 31 rebounds against the Knicks on Nov. 12, 2010.
At his best, Love was the type of player who could take over a game while scoring from all three levels efficiently. The Wolves haven’t had many players like that.
Wally Szczerbiak: You could have went several different ways with this pick, but it really seems like Szczerbiak has the best case.
He’s not a franchise record holder in anything, but after Garnett, Towns and Love, Szczerbiak ranks fourth in win shares at 41.0. That put him well ahead of players like Sam Mitchell, Ricky Rubio and Andrew Wiggins.
The win share total is certainly better because he played on good teams, but the rest of his credentials are also quite good.
Szczerbiak averaged 15.5 points per game in his Timberwolves’ career, while shooting 40.4% from behind the arc. And he wasn’t just a role player, as he averaged over 33 minutes a game in parts of seven seasons in Minnesota.
Szczerbiak also has an all-star game appearance on his resume, something Mitchell, Rubio and Wiggins don’t have.
Kevin Dudley is a Free Press staff writer. Email him at kdudley@mankatofreepress.com, and follow him on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
