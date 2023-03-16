After a season filled with impressive highs and surprising lows, it all comes down to this.
There are paths to an at-large bid in the NCAA tournament for the Minnesota State men’s hockey team with a loss in the CCHA title game Saturday, but the odds won’t be good.
Back in September, the Mavericks reaching the CCHA tournament championship with a regular-season conference title already in-hand seemed like the most likely outcome.
However, those two things happening without securing an at-large bid in the process ... not many would have predicted that.
It’s easy for any bubble team to dwell on the “what ifs.” It’s probably a bit easier to do that when nine of your 12 losses have been by just one goal.
There are Pairwise calculators that allow you to see how the picture would look different by changing results. Things would look a lot better if MSU would’ve found a way to flip a few of those one-goal losses, but that’s almost always going to be the case for bubble teams.
MSU is currently at 13th in the Pairwise with 48 points. With a win over Northern Michigan Saturday, the Mavericks are in via the CCHA’s automatic bid, and there’s a decent chance they’ll be a No. 3 seed.
The Wildcats are one of the hottest teams in the country.
They lost six of their first seven games out of the holiday break, but have come storming back over the past month and are currently on a seven-game winning streak. In the league’s preseason poll, the coaches had the Wildcats at No. 2 behind MSU. They’re making good on that at the most important time of year.
Northern is unique from every other CCHA team stylistically.
They thrive in transition and are able to score a lot of goals in a hurry, which has been on display during this recent winning streak. NMU has scored 38 goals during the last seven contests, good for 5.4 goals per game.
On the season, Northern ranks 14th in Division I with 3.27 goals per game, while MSU is 11th at 3.32. The Mavericks would probably prefer a low-scoring game, but there’s certainly some potential for a lot of goals.
The key matchup to watch will be the MSU power play vs. the NMU penalty kill.
The Mavericks have been on a tear with the man-advantage of late, going 10-for-17 over their last four games. MSU now ranks first in Division I at 29.05% on the power play, while the Wildcats are fifth on the penalty kill at 85.44%.
Whichever unit wins that battle may end up winning the game.
MSU’s players have a lot of experience in these types of games. Big edge over Northern on that front.
The Mavericks are used to winning in these spots, and they aren’t intimidated by the stage or stakes. The feel in the building seems to be excitement, not nerves, which makes sense.
In recent years, MSU hasn’t been playing to get into the NCAA tournament in the conference tournament, as that’s already been locked up.
Conference finals are always entertaining, but the atmosphere should be even better with two teams fighting to continue their respective seasons.
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.