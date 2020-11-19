For months, MSU hockey fans have been hoping there would be an opportunity to attend games this winter.
Unfortunately, COVID-19 had other ideas.
In a press release Monday, Minnesota State announced that no fans would be allowed to attend men’s or women’s hockey games through the end of 2020.
The women’s team will host Minnesota Duluth on Friday and Saturday. A home series against Bemidji State on Dec. 17-18 is also affected by the announcement.
On the men’s side, the series against Bemidji State (Nov. 27-28) and North Michigan (Dec. 11-12) will go without fans.
This is a tough blow, but there wasn’t going to be more than 250 fans at games, and that was a best-case scenario. However, that doesn’t change the fact that parents won’t get to watch their kids. The students who make the athletic programs possible will miss out, as will dedicated and casual fans.
While the decision is one that hurts, it became easier due to the recent surge in virus cases.
“It mattered a lot,” Minnesota State athletic director Kevin Buisman said of the impact the recent surge had on the decision. “With the rising case rates, it’s everywhere. ... Three or four weeks ago, having some attendance was still on the table.
“It’s kind of been on a collision course. As we’ve gotten closer to competition, the environmental scan has become more threatening.”
As far as the future goes, there’s mostly just uncertainty. The current policy will be reevaluated in January, but the decision will be largely dependent on what happens with the pandemic, and it’s impossible to know what that might look like.
There has been modeling done on the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center, which has about 4,100 seats controlled by the university. That modeling showed the arena could possibly seat 1,800-2,000 people with proper social distancing, but the pandemic wasn’t nearly as widespread at that point.
The idea of having thousands or even hundreds of fans at MSU hockey games at any point this season seems unlikely, despite the recent progress of coronavirus vaccines.
“If the environmental scan looks better at the end of the year, we could potentially entertain the possibility of having some fans back in the building,” Buisman said. “What we’ve learned with COVID, it doesn’t do any good to speculate what’s going to happen in four to six weeks.”
Around the state, it’s been a mixed bag when it comes to attendance policies. The men’s hockey team will begin its season at Bemidji State this weekend, and there will be no fans. However, Buisman said Minnesota Duluth and St. Cloud State are going to experiment with having 250 fans, but that could change at any time.
Not getting to attend sporting events may not be that important in the grand scheme of things, but entertainment matters. When things aren’t going well, we turn to entertainment as a distraction, and people who rely on MSU hockey for that seem unlikely to get it.
2020 has, does and will continue to suck for viewers of live sports.
Let’s hope we can get back to live sports as normal at some point in 2021.
Kevin Dudley is a Free Press staff writer. Email him at kdudley@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
