January can tend to get a bit long when it comes to prep sports.
The shine of a new season has worn off, and playoff time is still nowhere in sight. The holidays are over, and the southern Minnesota weather is generally at its worst.
For many, it’s a time you just want to get through.
That couldn’t be any different for the folks in Waseca.
Two massive sporting events have turned this mid-January week into one of the biggest of the year for the Bluejays and their fans.
It started on Monday at the boys hockey game against Winona, where players wore jerseys to honor Waseca Police Officer Arik Matson, who was shot in the line of duty Jan. 6.
The jerseys read “Waseca Police” on the front, and will be worn the rest of the season in warmups by the Jays.
Waseca won the game 3-2 in front of crowd filled with first responders and people in uniform.
“We’re a pretty proud community, and we’ve had our share of adversity,” Bluejays activities director Joe Hedervare said.
“The amount of support for Officer Matson in his situation has been overwhelming, but it does not come as any surprise to us. Many of us associated with high school athletics here know just how amazing of a community Waseca is, and how we rally around each other in times of need.”
On Saturday, one of the biggest boys basketball regular-seasongames in school history will take place against Minnehaha Academy in front of crowd that should be well into the thousands.
The capacity for the gym at Waseca is 2,300, and that’s where the attendance will stop. Pre-sale tickets are available, and the gates will open at 5 p.m.
“It’s going to be a special night we’re in the midst of a week of planing,” Hedervare said. “There’s been an overwhelming amount of requests for tickets, and people are wondering how they can get in.”
The Redhawks head to Waseca loaded with a roster full of future Division l players. Gonzaga commit and 2020 top-10 recruit Jalen Suggs is the headliner, but there’s so much more than that.
According to rivals.com, junior center Chet Holmgren is the fourth-ranked prospect in 2021, and 2022 prospect Prince Aligbe is also a top-50 player nationally.
Minnehaha’s Kaden Johnson and Terry Lockett Jr. are also talented enough to play college basketball, but will be Division l football players instead.
While Suggs has certainly got the hype for years, Holmgren has quickly risen in his shadow. The 7-footer is an elite rim protector and can do everything asked of the modern big man on the offensive end. The NBA seems to be a guarantee, and it’s starting to look like the lottery is realistic.
The visitors will get all the fanfare, but don’t sell the Bluejays short. At 12-3, they rank second in Class AA and have a legitimate chance to compete for a state title.
“It’s going to be an exciting game,” Hedervare said. “It’s going to be fun for our area to have two upper-echelon teams matchup. We’re just so grateful and thankful that we get to host this.”
For some, it’s just another week in January. For Waseca, it’s a week for sports to bring people together.
Kevin Dudley is a Free Press staff writer. Call him at 507-344-6381 or email him at kdudley@mankatofreepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.