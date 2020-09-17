A month ago, things seemed to be settled when it came to fall high school sports.
Boys and girls soccer, girls tennis, boys and girls cross country and girls swimming and diving each went forward with shortened seasons, while football and volleyball would be played in the spring during a separate fourth season.
Not so fast.
Tuesday, the Minnesota State High School League board of directors had a workshop that lasted around four hours. After much discussion, it became clear that the idea of having football and volleyball seasons in the fall was far from dead. The board is now going to survey all league members to gauge interest in having fall football and volleyball.
There will be a special meeting of the board Monday, and given how things went yesterday, it certainly seems possible that there could be a vote on whether or not to start the football and volleyball seasons.
A change of plans in 2020. Who could have imagined?
There could be several different factors at play here. One may very well be that Wisconsin, Iowa, South Dakota and North Dakota are all having football and volleyball. It also seems the growth of club sports could be part of it.
While those things may or may not matter, they seem secondary. A decision like this would never be considered if the sports already being played in this state weren’t doing well from a coronavirus standpoint.
And the sports in this state wouldn’t be doing so well if the people involved weren’t making this work.
Those people deserve some credit.
Coming in, the athletes and coaches clearly understood the stakes. They’ve known all along what one positive case could do to their season, and they’ve acted accordingly.
It’s been visible in the way coaches have run practices, adjusted drills and addressed their teams. It’s been visible in the way athletes have interacted with each other, whether it’s wearing a mask at the starting line of a cross country meet or placing their bags six feet apart upon arriving at the tennis court.
Has there been some luck involved? Of course.
People can take the reasonable precautions and still get this virus. However, it seems clear the major outbreaks are being avoided, and that bodes well for what’s ahead.
Football and volleyball seem to carry some risks that the sports being played right now don’t, and that matters. Who knows? Maybe there won’t even be a vote and this idea won’t make it off the ground.
However, the fact that the board is considering this likely means the medical people involved think it’s feasible.
If you’re a local sports fan, that’s really good news about the future.
Kevin Dudley is a Free Press staff writer. Email him at kdudley@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
