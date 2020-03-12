When it comes to big-time sports bosses, fans are generally going to be cautious, or cynical, in this state.
That's just what David Kahn, Paul Fenton, Tim Brewster and Tom Thibodeau have done to us.
Because of this, it takes time. A lot of time.
And even when people like Rick Spielman and Mike Zimmer are relatively successful, the doubters are still extremely loud.
Considering all this, I know people won't fully warm up to the Twins' Derek Falvey and Thad Levine unless they deliver the franchise its first World Series title since 1991.
But can't we at least start to give them some credit?
This, of course, needs to be prefaced with "Falvine" inheriting a good situation from predecessor Terry Ryan.
Yes, the Joe Mauer and Phil Hughes contracts weren't ideal, but with only two years remaining on each, they weren't crushing.
It's also important to consider that the 2016 Twins almost certainly shouldn't have been as bad as their 59-103 record.
Falvey and Levine walked into a talented young core of position players, including Miguel Sano, Jorge Polanco, Eddie Rosario, Max Kepler and Byron Buxton. They were also set to get the top pick in the 2017 draft, which became Royce Lewis, and Ryan had already drafted Alex Kirilloff in the first round the year before.
The duo also inherited Jose Berrios and Taylor Rogers, the current team's best starter and reliever, respectively. Luis Arraez and Mitch Garver were also already in the fold when the pair took over following the 2016 season.
There's no doubt they've benefited because of the previous regime's good work. However, they've done little to screw it up, which is a lot more than we can say about some of the names listed above.
They've certainly had their misses. The two-year deal to Addison Reed didn't work. Neither did one-year deals to Logan Morrison and Lance Lynn.
You could also argue they mishandled the 2017 trade deadline by dealing Jaime Garcia and Brandon Kintzler, but I certainly don't think they did. No one expected that team to do what it did in August and September.
They sure look smart for not giving Brian Dozier a multiyear contract extension. Many called them cheap for not handing that out. It's also safe to say Nelson Cruz was a smashing success.
It's also important to note that MLB.com ranks the Twins' farm system as the seventh best in baseball. Plenty of the names near the top of that list, including Lewis, Trevor Larnach and Jhoan Duran were brought in by Falvey and Levine.
Looking at this past offseason, they deserve high praise. Trading for Kenta Maeda appears to be a much better value than signing Madison Bumgarner or Zack Wheeler. The Rich Hill signing could also pay huge dividends come October, as he's a very good pitcher on a per-innings basis.
Also, signing Josh Donaldson to a four-year contract worth $92 million seems reasonable given where this team is at.
In two weeks, the Twins will begin one of their most anticipated seasons in a long time. A team that finished with 101 wins lost virtually nothing, while adding some key pieces.
Sure, the two people running the show were lucky to walk into a nice situation, but you certainly can't hold that against them.
Falvey and Levine have played a big role in putting this team and organization in the good position it's currently in.
