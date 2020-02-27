Raise your hand if you’re tired of trying to keep up with every tidbit that comes out regarding Major League Baseball’s sign-stealing scandal.
I sure am.
The drama has been non-stop since MLB released its report on the Houston Astros’ transgressions back in January, and it figures to add another layer whenever the league releases its findings on the Boston Red Sox.
Because of how dynamic this story has been, I hesitate to even go here, but it seems to have died down a bit over the past week. It may not age well, but here are some initial thoughts.
The first step in thinking through all that’s happened is admitting that we don’t really know very much.
Even if you catch every insider tweet, follow all of the great reporting done on the story and analyze every shirtless photo of Jose Altuve you can find, you’ll still just be speculating.
What we do know, is that the Astros stole signs in real-time using technology, which was against the rules. As a result, people lost jobs, draft picks were forfeited, and a fine was given out.
We also know that many of the players involved, along with the owner, did a really poor job while trying to make a public apology. I guess this should have been expected, as it’s become quite clear that many of the people involved didn’t feel their rule-breaking had an impact on the results. Especially in the most important games.
In reality, we don’t know how much what the Astros did impacted the game. And we don’t know if the commissioner’s report captured the full extent of the organization’s cheating, and yes, that includes buzzers.
While the video of Altuve coming home after his ALCS walk-off homer against Aroldis Chapman is suspicious, it certainly isn’t indisputable evidence he was wearing a buzzer.
Most importantly, we also don’t know how widespread this was. Do you really believe there were just a handful of teams using technology to steal signs?
Maybe. But again, we don’t know.
In the face of so much uncertainty, and with opening day only four weeks away, how do we move past this?
The first step is to stop trying to act like the games didn’t happen. The Astros won the 2017 World Series, just like Barry Bonds holds the sport’s most sacred record. This isn’t the NCAA.
However, in each case, we know it’s tainted. And that’s enough.
Look to the past and consider the steroid era. Cheating happened that affected the results of games, along with the records many fans hold so dearly.
While there are clearly still wounds from that era, the sport and league have survived.
Unfortunately, we likely won’t be able to completely move past this latest scandal anytime soon.
Because of how young the story is, we can’t even begin to speculate on how much technology-driven sign-stealing has compromised the sport.
Just remember, whatever happens, and no matter how bad it ends up being — baseball will prevail.
It always does.
Kevin Dudley is a Free Press staff writer. Call him at 507-344-6381 or email him at kdudley@mankatofreepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
