As the sports world continues to open up, a big domino dropped Wednesday.
Minnesota State men’s hockey is officially back, and we have a schedule in hand.
It feels like it’s been years since MSU’s season ended with a 4-2 win over Alaska Anchorage on March 7. To have a season end like that left everyone wanting more, which made the wait all the worse these last seven months.
But that wait is over. MSU plays a nonconference series at Bemidji State on Nov. 20-21, and if the virus stays away, we should be in for another fun season.
The scheduling format used seems to make sense given the late start date, as it had been clear for weeks that there wasn’t going to be a full season. Eighteen league games and eight noncoference games won’t be quite as representative, but you make do given the current circumstances.
One of the more interesting developments from today’s news is that a testing plan isn’t finalized. Throughout the process, it’s seemed a testing plan was going to be in place prior to a schedule announcement, but the NCAA hasn’t made a final decision on protocols, so the wait goes on.
Over the last month, there was hope the NCAA might reach a deal with a testing provider to help the schools with smaller budgets deal with the expense, but it doesn’t appear like a large-scale deal will be coming. If the NCAA sticks with its current guidance of three tests per week for high-risk winter sports, that will be significant.
But it seems like there’s a decent chance it will be once a week, which would make things much more manageable.
From a hockey standpoint, all of MSU’s nonconference games will be played against WCHA teams. This comes as no surprise, as the pandemic has cut down on nonconference competitions at all levels throughout the country.
Despite that, it’ll be disappointing to miss out on games with St. Cloud State and Minnesota Duluth. Those in-state rivalries are always highlights of the schedule and are often key when it comes to NCAA Tournament consideration.
For the last two months, the Mavericks have been held to only eight hours of team contact per week, as going over that would trigger weekly testing. The team will officially begin it’s 20-hour per week routine the week of Nov. 9, and it should be full speed ahead from there.
Coach Mike Hastings admits that his team certainly isn’t ready to play games at this point, but who is? Hastings has a veteran team, and he’s confident they’ll be ready Nov. 20.
In a shortened season, every game will matter more. Losing streaks are more damaging, winning streaks are more beneficial. Navigating this season won’t be easy because of that, and there are likely still challenges ahead.
But let’s be thankful we have a season to navigate.
Because five months ago, that was far from a guarantee.
Kevin Dudley is a Free Press staff writer. Email him at kdudley@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
