As the Minnesota State men’s hockey team has cruised to its fourth consecutive MacNaughton Cup, it’s no surprise which WCHA team has gotten the national attention.
The Mavericks.
MSU has been the class of the league for the last half-decade, so the attention has been, and continues to be, well deserved.
However, something has been happening while MSU has made its run this season, and it’s going a bit unnoticed.
The WCHA is having a really good season.
Since college hockey’s major realignment eight years ago, it’s no secret the WCHA hasn’t been the powerhouse it once was.
That’s what happens when programs like Minnesota, North Dakota, Wisconsin, Minnesota Duluth, St. Cloud State and others leave.
In the decade before realignment, the WCHA generally had at least three teams in the NCAA tournament each season, and that number could routinely get up to five or six. From 2000-2011, the national champion came from the league seven times.
That was the old standard. Trying to use that as a standard to measure the current league seems pretty unrealistic.
In the six NCAA tournaments since the realignment, the WCHA has put two teams into the tournament multiple times, but never three.
That might change this year.
A look through the various rankings and projections that dot the college hockey landscape shows that if the season ended today, Bowling Green and Bemidji State would each have a great chance to join MSU in this year’s field.
Michigan Tech and Lake Superior State are likely on the outside as of now, but given the goaltending of those teams, a run in the conference tournament is certainly possible.
Beyond the top-five teams, Northern Michigan, Alabama-Huntsville and Ferris State have been far from pushovers.
“It’s hard ... there’s no easy outs right now,” MSU coach Mike Hastings said of the league. “At this time of year, everybody’s playing for positioning or getting prepared for the playoffs.”
There’s been a lot of talk about how to pick the NCAA tournament field this year.
We know the eye test is going to matter, with Pairwise rankings rendered useless without nonconference play. While some have pushed for historical data to be part of the formal process, it would be naive to think it’s not already going to be a major factor in the informal process.
That’s why most simply assume teams like St. Cloud State and Minnesota Duluth are better than Bemidji State and Bowling Green.
There’s still a lot of hockey to be played, and the NCAA tournament bubble could become less crowded over the next three weeks.
However, it seems likely the WCHA will have a bunch of teams in the mix at this point, and there’s something to be said for that. Even in a season without nonconference play.
If the league gets multiple at-large bids, we’ll get a clearer picture of just how good the WCHA has been.
Kevin Dudley is at kdudley@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.