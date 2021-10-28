The Minnesota State women’s hockey team was dealt a bittersweet blow just days before its season started last month.
Two-year captain Anna Wilgren was picked for the 28-player residency roster for the United States national team in preparation for the Winter Olympics.
The selection is a great thing for Wilgren and the MSU program.
Wilgren is now just one step away from living the Olympic dream she’s had since she was young, and one of MSU’s players will be very visible on the international stage.
That doesn’t make it any easier to deal with in the short term.
Wilgren, a defenseman, is arguably MSU’s most important player — on and off the ice. She would’ve played massive minutes in all types of situations — the kind of role no one player can just replace.
How would the Mavericks navigate a loss like that so close to the season?
The goals have been coming, sometimes in bunches, which is a really big deal.
In years past, MSU has struggled to put the puck in the net, but they’ve already done it 31 times through eight games this season. The Mavericks are currently at an incredible 36.8% on the power play, an area that was also a strength last season. That ranks second in the WCHA.
In a 6-2 victory over Lindenwood, junior Kelsey King netted four goals to tie an MSU single-game record. King is second on MSU with 11 points after recording 14 in 20 games in 2020-21.
Fifth-year senior Brittyn Fleming has already tallied a team-leading 13 points. She had 12 points over 20 games last season.
It hasn’t just been the high-end players.
The Mavericks figured to have great depth with a lot of returners this season, and 11 different players have already scored a goal. Last season, 12 players scored goals.
With a 5-3 record, MSU already has a great win on its resume.
After not beating Minnesota, Wisconsin, Ohio State or Minnesota-Duluth last season, the Mavericks beat the Bulldogs 4-2 on Oct. 2.
MSU was picked to finish fifth in the WCHA preseason poll and beating those top-four teams was a big goal, especially after losing a combined six one-goal games to them last season.
The Mavericks were swept by Minnesota Oct. 15-16, losing 6-2 and 3-0, but will have a shot against another one of those top teams when No. 1 Wisconsin comes to Mankato this weekend.
As the season goes on, it’ll be hard not to wonder “what if” because of Wilgren’s absence.
Her impact is that significant.
Climbing the WCHA ladder is difficult because of how established those top four programs are, but the Mavericks have already beat one of them and showed very well in four nonconference games.
It’s been a good start despite a tough short-term break.
