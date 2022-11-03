Back in August, it was clear that Mankato East had a very good girls soccer team.
A club that won the 2021 Big Nine Conference championship was returning a plethora of starters, headlined by a senior class filled with future college players.
Last season ended in disappointment with an early exit in the section tournament, something the Cougars were determined not to let happen this season.
“Last year with our early loss, that really stung,” East goalkeeper Izzy Schott said earlier this month. “A lot of people used that as motivation and (it) just fueled our fire.”
It sure did, as that great team on paper turned out to be unstoppable once the games started.
East has put together a special run over the last few months, which started with a 16-0 regular season and another Big Nine championship.
The Cougars dominated opponents throughout their path to perfection, outscoring teams 81-7 in the 16 regular-season games.
When it came to the Section 2AA tournament, East again left no doubt, outscoring opponents 21-0 in three victories.
The pinnacle was a 2-0 victory over rival Mankato West in the section championship, which sent the Cougars to the first state tournament in program history.
East had come close in the past, but this time the job was complete.
“I have a couple of red medals hanging up from second place,” East coach and former player Lizzy Vetter said of her playing days after the win over West. “It feels good to have the blue.”
The Cougars weren’t happy with just being there.
They moved to 20-0 after winning their Class AA quarterfinal 1-0 over Cloquet-Carlton last week.
Senior Ella Huettl scored the lone goal in the victory. It’s been a banner season and career for Huettl, as she passed Jenny Vetter to claim East’s career record in goals and assists earlier in the season.
“I think we handled it really well. We had a lot of learning to do, and we’ve never been in this position before,” Huettl said Wednesday. “We executed. We just played soccer like we know how to play soccer.”
The pursuit of a state championship ended Wednesday afternoon at U.S. Bank Stadium. East fell to Holy Angels 1-0 in the Class AA semifinals, a contest that could’ve gone either way.
The Cougars will now play Benilde-St. Margaret’s in the third-place game at 11 a.m. Thursday at the West St. Paul Regional Athletics Center.
It’s not going to end as the Cougars had hoped, but that doesn’t take anything away from an amazing season.
After Wednesday’s game, East is outscoring opponents 103-8.
That kind of dominance is rare, and won’t soon be forgotten.
“We’re obviously really pleased with how our season went. Unfortunately the game didn’t go in our favor today,” senior Hailey Schlager said. “At the end of the day, our six seniors … we built this program for the past three years. Just being here and, in fact, winning a game at state is a huge accomplishment.”
