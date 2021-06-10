The Cougars were dead in the water.
Down 9-3 with two outs in the bottom of the seventh and one guy on first base.
It appeared the fourth-seeded Mankato East baseball team was going to start the Section 2AAA Tournament with a blowout loss to fifth-seeded Hutchinson last week, immediately sending them to the loser’s bracket, and making the path to the state tournament that much more difficult.
But then — magic.
The next seven Cougars reached on walks or hits, highlighted by a three-run, game-tying double from Matthew Werk that sent the Cougars crowd into a frenzy.
East ended up winning in the next at-bat on a walk-off infield single from Calin Jacobs, with Werk scoring from second amid confusion if Jacobs was out or safe at first.
It was as exciting a comeback as I’ve ever witnessed, and the best part — it felt normal.
From the nose-to-nose argument between the Tigers coach and the umpire after Jacobs was called safe, to the dog-pile around Jacobs and Werk in the moments after the victory — it finally felt normal.
The last time I was at East’s Wolverton Field was for a practice in July, 2020. The Mankato 18U baseball team — formerly East’s National American Legion team — wasn’t even sitting next to each other when they stretched.
Coach Micah Degner addressed the group with everyone standing about 12 feet apart, and kids were happy just to be there. They weren’t focused on that they had just missed a season or that there was no return to normal in sight.
They were at the ballpark within shouting distance of their buddies and that was what mattered.
I hope those kids soaked in every bit of that awesome scene last week, because they deserved it.
Everyone involved in prep sports deserves it.
Speaking with athletes, coaches and administrators throughout this school year, the resiliency has been staggering.
They have pivoted and adjusted in ways that didn’t seem possible, and they’ve done it with grace.
In the fall, when athletes competed knowing they wouldn’t get the state tournaments they longed for, they didn’t pout.
When the winter seasons seemed on the brink of cancellation with the pandemic surging, athletes wore masks during competition.
And the spring athletes — they got the best of it this year, but we know what happened last year.
Activities directors have worked countless hours to schedule and reschedule these events, and coaches have coached with limited squads due to COVID cases or exposure.
The “we put too much emphasis on sports” argument has been thrown around more than normal this year, and it’s easy to understand that line of thinking.
In the grand scheme of things, sports are small, especially in comparison to what was and still is happening with the pandemic.
Athletes get that.
I had so many of them tell me about how the pandemic has given them added perspective when it comes to their sports, and that’s a good thing.
However, the pandemic has also reinforced the importance of youth, high school and college athletics.
The passion these young people have for athletics is so special, and the joy they get from competing is even more special.
That passion and joy was threatened by an invisible opponent this school year, but to no surprise, the local athletes won.
Here’s to hoping we never have to deal with a year like this one again.
