All summer, it seemed like three questions kept popping up surrounding high school sports.
Would seasons happen? Would all seasons happen? What would they look like?
The answer to the first two questions ended up being yes, a major victory for those involved with high school athletics. However, now that activities have started, we’re starting to get some early returns on the third question.
And the answer is simple: different.
But that’s OK, because the answers to the three questions we asked all summer won’t matter unless teams can make it through their respective seasons without a COVID-19 outbreak.
And to do that, different was probably going to be necessary. And for different to work, the people involved were going to have to embrace it.
The fall seasons are still young, but if the early returns are any indication, it seems the people involved are doing just that.
Physical changes are a great place to start, as there have certainly been plenty.
A lot has been made of the switch to virtual swim meets, which seem to be working well. Swimmers seem to be embracing the challenge of competing against themselves and their teammates, even though it will certainly lead to slower times.
Next week, Albert Lea is scheduled to come to East for a dual meet, a nice reward for athletes that have had the very nature of their sport uprooted.
On the local cross country courses, things look widely different, as the massive invitationals of the past don’t exist this year. However, that hasn’t stopped the experienced runners from pushing forward.
Better yet, a plethora of new runners have joined the sport with their own fall season postponed, hoping to find a new hobby or improve at a different sport.
Local tennis also looks different, as I had a coach tell me he has adjusted certain drills at practice to allow for more distancing.
In soccer, the game with the most contact, coaches have taken a similar approach trying to come up with innovative ways to improve skills while practicing distancing as much as possible.
Despite all the physical changes, there’s a common thread that seems to run through the atmosphere surrounding high school sports.
A good mindset.
Whether it’s taking the precautions, embracing the way a respective sport has changed or trying something new, it seems like most people involved are willing to make sacrifices so that this thing can work. Even without the postseason, the happiness just to be participating is noticeable.
There’s still a long way to go and positive tests are inevitably coming.
But if the people involved continue to approach this pandemic the way they seem to be so far, hopefully those dreaded outbreaks are held to a minimum.
Kevin Dudley is a Free Press staff writer. Email him at kdudley@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
