It seems like the summers go by quicker each year.
While it’s nice to ditch the high-stress late nights at work for a few months, the excitement that comes with this time of year is always palpable.
High school and college sports are back, and there’s nothing that beats a night at the field, gym, course or pool — especially since we now know what it’s like when athletics are taken away or severely altered.
Two years ago at this time, we lived in a world of virtual swim meets and dual cross country meets. We didn’t have prep state tournaments in the fall, and some collegiate seasons ended up getting canceled completely.
Things were much better last year for all athletes, but there were still some pandemic-related woes in the winter.
Hopefully, this is the year things make a complete return to normal.
After talking to a bunch of coaches this week, I was reminded of what makes this time of year and local sports so special.
It’s the commitment of people coming together to chase goals, no matter how big or small those goals may be.
Some teams come into seasons with experienced rosters and aspirations of making a deep postseason run.
Others are in the middle, with hopes of possibly swinging that big postseason upset that can define a season.
There are also teams that know postseason success is unlikely, but still hope to reach a certain place or win total.
It doesn’t matter which category a team falls under.
All the athletes and coaches put in a tremendous amount of time to reach the goals they set, and in the overwhelming amount of cases, it’s not for a scholarship, promotion or money.
It’s just people committing to be part of something bigger than themselves, hoping to learn life lessons from the triumphs and sorrows that are sure to be part of the journey.
I don’t think it’s any secret that I enjoy professional sports, as I often write about them in this space. Watching the best athletes in the world is always a treat, and it’s fun to speculate, read and talk about the different teams, players and characters.
However, there’s a simplicity to local sports that just doesn’t exist in the professional ranks. Nothing beats seeing athletes and coaches being passionate about their sports for the experience rather than their careers.
So at some point this fall, take a night away from the television and that pro game or event. Head to one of those fields, gyms, courses or pools and take in a local event.
Many of the athletes work year-round at their craft, and it’s entertaining to see them compete.
