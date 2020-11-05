Coming into the 2020 season, it was fair to think the Vikings might take a step back.
Players such as Stefon Diggs, Xavier Rhodes, Everson Griffen, Linval Joseph, Trae Waynes and Mackensie Alexander were gone, and there wasn’t necessarily a lot coming in to replace them.
Because of that, the team didn’t get the national love it’s received in past years, as the Packers seemed to be the consensus pick to win the NFC North.
If you’d watched Sunday, you probably would have thought that was a poor pick.
In a 28-22 win, the Vikings clearly got the better of the Packers, as it seemed Dalvin Cook could do anything he wanted. Just from watching that game, someone who didn’t know better would’ve thought the Vikings looked much more like a 5-2 team than a 2-5 team.
However, the team we watched Sunday is the same one that was embarrassed by the lowly Falcons just two weeks earlier. It’s also the same team that outplayed the Seahawks at Seattle and was embarrassed by this same Packers team back in September.
So what gives?
Following embarrassing losses to the Packers and Colts in the first two weeks of the season, it seemed like we had a pretty good idea about this team. The defense was the worst it’s ever looked under Mike Zimmer, and the offense wasn’t able to dig out of the negative game scripts the defense had created.
Sure, we thought there would be some improvement, but the alarm had been sounded. The tanking talk on social media was in full swing.
The Vikings are 2-3 in the five games since that dreadful start, but they played quite well in four of those games. They should’ve beaten the Titans and Seahawks, and the wins over Green Bay and Houston were fairly convincing.
It seems safe to say the narrative about this team would be a lot different if those first two games and the Atlanta game wouldn’t have been so ugly. Even if all three would have still been losses.
So is there any way to tell what’s real and what isn’t with this team?
There are a lot of different conclusions, but maybe they just are what they’ve been.
Inconsistent.
We’ve gotten so used to consistency in the Zimmer era, that we don’t know how to handle a team that brings it some weeks and doesn’t others. Especially to the degree this team is doing that. But below average to average NFL teams do this all the time. We’re just used to above average
The Vikings next five opponents will be the Lions, Bears, Cowboys, Panthers and Jaguars, so the schedule is about to get really soft.
Maybe what happened Sunday will be a turning point, and a winning streak is just around the corner. However, don’t be surprised if a bad loss or two happens when you least expect it.
This team clearly has enough talent to play with the best if it can establish the run and play with the lead.
But like most NFL teams, it can go bad in a hurry if they have to win in different ways.
Kevin Dudley is a Free Press staff writer. Email him at kdudley@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
