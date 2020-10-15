Over the last 10 years, we’ve continued to hear more and more about the idea of “tanking” in professional sports.
If you’re unfamiliar with the concept, this is when a team that’s hopelessly bad actually tries to lose games with the goal of enhancing its draft position. There can also be financial motivations to tank, as bad teams are generally cheaper than good ones.
While it’s impossible to know when a team is actually doing this, it does seem likely that it’s probably happened to various degrees in recent years.
As the Vikings have gotten off to a slow start, it’s been surprising how quickly many fans have thrown in the towel and advocated for tanking.
There’s no doubt, a generational quarterback prospect like Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence is tantalizing. It also seems fans are intrigued by local product Trey Lance, who scouts have fallen in love with over the last year.
Is tanking really a realistic option for the Vikings? And even if it is, would it be the right call given where the team is at?
The answer to the first question is harder, but I think it’s no.
Jobs in the NFL are hard to come by, and harder to hold on to. Even for the best players, coaches and executives. Because of that, I think it’s safe to say there’s no way the players would ever quit in the name of tanking, and I find it highly unlikely that Mike Zimmer or any other coach would ever go into a game being asked to give less than 100%.
Any tanking that goes on seems like it would have to come from ownership, simply because they’re the only ones who can’t get fired for losing.
I guess it’s possible that Zygi Wilf could fire Rick Spielman and Zimmer. He could then theoretically replace them with interims that would make the team worse and follow a potential tanking blueprint.
But do you really see that happening after both signed contract extensions over the summer?
After watching the last three weeks, I think it’s pretty clear this team isn’t as hopeless as it appeared to be the first two. The warts on both sides of the ball are very clear, but we’ve seen improvement.
The offensive line is struggling in pass protection, but when it comes to running the ball, the holes have been there, and watching Dalvin Cook run through them has been fun.
Kirk Cousins will continue to be criticized, but he’s no different than what he’s always been: a slightly below average quarterback who’s more than capable of making above average throws if he has time.
Defensively, it’s not what we’ve grown accustomed to, but there’s been clear improvement. The young cornerbacks seem to be making strides, which is no surprise given Zimmer’s history of developing players at that position.
At 1-4, the playoffs seem unlikely. But based on what we’ve seen the last few weeks, a top-five pick in this year’s draft seems just as unlikely.
If you think being somewhere in the middle means tanking should be the play, that’s understandable. However, it’s just not that easy and seems highly unlikely.
The goal should be to have the type of 7-9 season that provides hope heading into 2021.
Because even if a full rebuild is necessary, this season feels like more of a reload.
Kevin Dudley is a Free Press staff writer. Email him at kdudley@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
