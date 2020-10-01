On the morning of Oct. 3, 2006, I was convinced the Twins were going to beat the Oakland A’s in Game 1 of the ALDS.
I was only 11, so positive thoughts came easy, but still ... that team had so much talent. With Johan Santana, Joe Mauer, Justin Morneau, Joe Nathan, Torii Hunter and Michael Cuddyer, it just seemed like the Twins were better than the A’s.
If you would have told me on that fall morning that Mauer and Morneau would never win a playoff game together, I would have called you crazy. It just seemed like they were the type of players that would give the franchise a chance to make deep playoff runs for years to come.
The Twins ended up losing 3-2 that day, and would eventually go on to be swept.
Was that ever a sign of things to come.
Now, almost 14 years later, the playoff losing streak which started in 2004 is up to 18 games, the longest postseason losing streak in the history of North American pro sports.
Before I attempt to do any type of analysis, it’s important to note that you don’t lose 18 straight playoff games without getting to 18 playoff games. What this franchise has done as a small market team over the last two decades is impressive, despite the lack of postseason success.
After the losses Tuesday and Wednesday to the Astros, I get that everyone wants to assign blame. Jorge Polanco, Byron Buxton, Josh Donaldson, heck I’ve heard some people try to make Rocco Baldelli the scapegoat.
From what I saw, they just had a pair of bad games at the plate. That’s it.
Sure, it would have been nice to have Donaldson and Buxton at full strength for both games. And yeah, Polanco’s error was about as bad as they come. However, the Twins were highly unlikely to beat that Houston team with just seven hits in two games.
It’s understandable if you’re starting to feel a sense of hopelessness when it comes to the Twins. As someone who’s only experienced postseason losses, it’s tempting to just throw your hands up and say the team is cursed.
But of course, there’s no curse. The Twins postseason losing streak is mostly the result of some really good opponents, some poor play and just plain old bad luck.
Looking ahead, there’s still so much to like about where the franchise is at.
We can’t draw too many conclusions because of the truncated nature of the regular season, but based on what we’ve seen in 2019 and 2020, there’s a good chance the Twins will be contenders again in 2021.
Nelson Cruz, Marwin Gonzalez, Trevor May, Rich Hill, Jake Odorizzi and a few others are set to be free agents, but for the most part, the core returns.
Backing that core is a good front office, and that front office may have permission to do some spending this offseason.
For now, it’s OK to be mad, sad, frustrated, whatever makes you feel better.
But there’s always another day, in baseball, and it’ll be here before you know it.
Email Kevin Dudley at kdudley@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.