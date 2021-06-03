If you would have told me 16 months ago that the Minnesota Timberwolves and Minnesota Wild would finish their respective 2020-21 seasons well into May, I probably wouldn’t have believed you.
Of course, the pandemic completely screwed up scheduling in both the NHL and NBA, pushing the postseason back for this season, causing the late-spring finishes for each team.
While neither team made a deep playoff run, and both are in different places, Minnesota’s two biggest winter pro sports teams each gave us a look at talented rookies that could be difference-makers for years to come.
Kirill Kaprizov was drafted 135th overall by the Wild in 2015 and spent the next five-plus years as something of an urban legend.
“When is Kaprizov coming?”
“Will he ever come?”
As his stardom grew in Russia, it became apparent that he was a very intriguing prospect, but there was so much uncertainty. It was a lot like the wait for Ricky Rubio that Timberwolves fans endured for two years after he was drafted.
Much like Rubio, Kaprizov arrived to much fanfare, and he’s delivered in every way.
Some questioned his conditioning and skating ability, but after finishing with 51 points in 55 regular-season games as a rookie, those questions appear to be gone.
Kaprizov doesn’t have elite straight-line speed by NHL standards, but he’s more quick than fast and special on his edges. There’s also a creativity that permeates his offensive game, which translates to the highlight-reel passes and goals we saw this season.
At 24-years-old, Kaprizov may not have as much time to develop as a traditional rookie, but that doesn’t really seem to matter. He already seems to be a true first-line player and is probably the franchise’s most intriguing talent since Marián Gáborík.
Anthony Edwards’ rookie season probably wasn’t as impressive as Kaprizov’s, but at only 19, the 2020 NBA Draft’s first pick still has ample time to develop.
Early in the season, it seemed all anyone could do was complain about not having LaMelo Ball, who went second to the Charlotte Hornets.
However, Edwards flipped the script in the second half, averaging 23.8 points per game while shooting 45.5% from the floor after the All-Star break.
It’s hard to know if Edwards will ever be a great perimeter shooter or defender, but his ability and willingness to get to the rim and finish is clear. He had some massive games down the stretch, and the Wolves hope he can get a little more consistent next season.
It’s important not to read too much into a rookie season — good or bad.
The sample size is small, and opposing teams will make adjustments, no matter the league.
However, it’s hard to fake some of the ability Edwards and Kaprizov flashed this season, and they both seem to be the frontrunners to win Rookie of the Year in their respective leagues.
It’ll be fun to see what these two can accomplish in the years to come.
