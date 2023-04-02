We all knew it would likely happen at some point.
After years of rumors, one of college hockey’s biggest and most historic programs pried Mike Hastings away from Minnesota State on Thursday, as he resigned from his position as head men’s hockey coach at MSU and accepted the same position at the University of Wisconsin.
What an incredible run, and good for him.
According to Todd Milewski of the Wisconsin State Journal, Hastings got a five-year contract with a maximum value of $3.75 million from Wisconsin. He’ll start with a salary of $700,000 next season, and the deal includes a $25,000 escalator in each of the five seasons. By comparison, the maximum annual value in his MSU contract was $350,000.
Hastings is getting a massive raise, and he’s earned it. When he got to Mankato 11 years ago, the program was mediocre. He turned it into a national power, which culminated in trips to the Frozen Four in 2021 and 2022. The Mavericks were just a period away from a national championship in 2022.
MSU will benefit from Hastings’ work for years to come, and I have little doubt he’ll soon turn a struggling Wisconsin program into a national contender.
For MSU, the next step is figuring out who will maintain and build upon the Hastings’ foundation.
Under normal circumstances, losing a coach of his caliber would be a crushing blow. The kind of departure that sets a program back several years, especially in the transfer-portal era. And that’s if you hire the right successor.
It doesn’t have to be that way for MSU.
The best person to build on that foundation has spent the last 14 years doing everything in his power to get the program where it is today.
MSU associate head coach Todd Knott is the only person for the job.
When Knott, 44, was hired as an assistant by former head coach Troy Jutting in 2009, he already had an impressive resume.
He took over as the head coach of the Des Moines Buccaneers in the United States Hockey League in the 2007-08 season, and then spent 2008-09 as the head coach and general manager of the USHL’s Sioux City Musketeers.
Knott got to MSU ahead of the 2009-10 season, so he beat Hastings to Mankato by three years.
It didn’t take long for his best skills — talent evaluation and recruiting — to make a significant impact on the program.
The Mavericks made it to the NCAA Tournament in Hastings’ first season in 2012-13, with players Knott recruited leading the way. In a 2022 interview, Hastings singled out Chase Grant, Matt Leitner and Zach Palmquist as three players from that first team who opened his eyes to Knott’s ability as a talent evaluator.
As the years went on, Knott just kept bringing in players who fit Hastings’ system perfectly. They were almost never NHL draft picks or the most highly sought after recruits, but Knott knew exactly what to look for and had the charisma and persistence to turn commitments into signings.
His biggest get was undoubtedly three-time All-American goaltender and 2022 Hobey Baker Memorial Award winner Dryden McKay, who wasn’t originally planning to go to MSU.
McKay committed to Holy Cross early and had to go through a months-long process to get out of the commitment. Knott never quit pursuing McKay and eventually got him to Mankato.
“Todd was really genuine. It really seemed like he cared about me as a person,” McKay said about his recruitment in 2022. “He would ask about my family. … ‘Why did I want to go to school? What did I want to study?’ It wasn’t just about hockey. That kind of relationship goes a long way.”
The Athletic did a survey in 2022 to determine who the hockey industry considered the best recruiters in the college ranks.
Twenty different people were surveyed and Knott “ran away” with the top spot.
You win hockey games by having good players. Knott has a proven track record of bringing good players to MSU.
There are a lot of talented players on the current roster, signed and committed. Hire Knott and most of them probably stay with the program. Hire outside and there may very well be a significant exodus.
There will be an adjustment period.
Knott won’t be the bench coach and in-game strategist that Hastings was right away (few are). That’s an unrealistic expectation of any successor.
He also wouldn’t be on the road recruiting nearly as much and would need to hire a staff he trusts to help him evaluate players.
Given everything we know about Knott, those things won’t be issues.
The trait that always stood out about Hastings was his attention to detail. He wanted to excel in areas others considered secondary, and everything he did was intentional.
Knott is the same way, and he’s learned from one of the best.
Negotiations are clearly ongoing, as Hastings would undoubtedly love to take Knott with him to Wisconsin.
“We think very highly of Todd and he is keenly aware of our interest,” MSU athletics director Kevin Buisman told The Free Press on Thursday. “He is ready for a head coaching job if that’s what he wants at this stage of his career.”
It seems to make a lot of sense for both MSU and Knott to get a deal done.
If it’s Knott at the helm, the program’s future continues to be very bright.
