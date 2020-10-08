Back in the spring when the high school sports season was shut down, things couldn’t have felt any less normal.
To not hear the sound of a ball hitting a bat or the loud cheering at a track meet in April just felt wrong. In a matter of weeks, the sports we considered a given were completely gone. And for a reason no one ever could have fathomed just months earlier.
Since those first weeks of the pandemic, sports have slowly made their return at the various levels.
High school teams were able to hold optional practices in June, professional sports got rolling again in July and some of the fall prep sports started again in August.
While those events all marked important steps in the return of sports, that empty feeling still seemed so prevalent. It just didn’t feel right.
Normal as we knew it seven months ago still isn’t in sight, but being at football and volleyball practices this week, something felt different.
It felt like there was hope.
And given the current state of things, it’s important to take hope where you can get it.
Last month, the Minnesota State High School League Board of Directors gave football and volleyball the green light to play a fall season, while also signing off on seasons for each of the higher risk winter sports.
Despite this decision, the path ahead for these sports won’t be easy.
Getting the green light is nice, but the goal is to actually finish these seasons. To do that, the people involved will have to do the same thing they aspire to do in their respective sports.
Control what you can control.
Unlike the major professional and college sports, the elaborate testing isn’t available in high school sports. That means adjusting drills to allow for distancing, minimizing contact, cleaning equipment and being extra cautious away from sports.
But despite all that, the fact that these sports are going to get a chance does bring back some sense of normalcy, even if it is a very cautious normal.
Big picture, we’ve seen what COVID can do to sports, even when the best testing money can buy is available. We’ve also seen COVID impact local sports.
The Mankato East football team isn’t playing Kasson-Mantorville in its season opener this weekend because the Komets have a coronavirus case.
The virus isn’t going anywhere.
But we’ve also seen the people involved in local sports take this seriously, and that has allowed the dreaded outbreaks to be kept to a minimum.
If you don’t think these higher risk sports can complete these seasons, you may very well be right. Who knows, maybe the pandemic will become drastically worse over the winter and the basic precautions will no longer be enough.
However, if you’re in the mood for some hope, the sounds of spikes and crashing pads are officially back as of this weekend.
Let’s hope they’re here to stay.
Kevin Dudley is a Free Press staff writer. Email him at kdudley@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.