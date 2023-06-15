We’re nearly through another state tournament season, and as usual, there have been plenty of great performances.
Even some state championships.
The pinnacle of tourney time for the spring sports comes at Caswell Park each June. The state softball tournament is an incredible two-day event, with nonstop action across all the fields. The energy and intrigue that comes with each roar is always palpable and the passion of the players, coaches and fans never ceases to amaze.
Mankato East was the No. 1 seed in Class AAA after beating defending state champion Mankato West, as well as New Prague in Section 2AAA. After a 10-inning 7-6 win over Cretin-Derham Hall in the semifinals, the Cougars routed Chisago Lakes 11-0 to claim the title. It was East’s fifth state title in program history and its first since 1991.
Kylinn Stangl was a force in the circle and the batter’s box all season. She finished 19-3 with a 1.56 ERA over 144 innings. Offensively, her 1.245 OPS led the Cougars by a good margin.
East loses some key seniors, but with Stangl returning, they’ll have a good chance at another deep run next spring.
In Class AA, Le Sueur-Henderson ended with a win for a third straight season. The Giants won state in 2021, took the consolation last year and finished third last week.
Graduating seniors Chloe Brandt and Rhyan Fritz were each key parts of that title team in 2021 and leave a significant mark on the program.
At the 2022 Class AA girls state track meet, East’s Rylie Hansen finished second in the pole vault. She came into 2023 with the goal of winning and delivered Saturday with a vault of 11-feet-6.
Hansen ended up with top-five finishes in the triple jump (third), long jump (fourth) and 4x100-meter relay (fifth).
East’s Adaylia Borgmeier won the 100, 200 and 800 championships in the wheelchair division.
For the Mankato West girls, the 4x100 relay of Jaelyn Doss, Ava Olson, Ruby Marble and Avery Schmitz took third, while the 4x200 team of Doss, Zoey Hermel, Marble and Schmitz finished second.
In the boys Class AA meet, the Cougars’ Evan MacLean, Audi Thom, Sam Thom and Nick Brauer won the state title in the 4x800 at 7:57.97.
Mankato West’s Jalen Smith capped a great season in the sprints with a third-place finish in the 100 dash.
There were many other local medal winners in track and field.
We get to enjoy state-tournament season three times each year, but there’s always something unique about the spring seasons.
The amount of preparation it takes to compete at a high level is immense, yet the working conditions are worse than what the fall and winter teams tend to deal with.
The training for sports that are played outdoors must be done indoors due to cold and snow. Fielding ground balls on a gym floor just isn’t the same. Ditto for intervals on the indoor track.
Once it’s time to actually compete in the spring, a pesky winter can routinely have other ideas well into April.
Yet through that uncertainty, the spring athletes remain focused, waiting for their chance to shine when the weather finally warms.
They shined again this spring, delivering another impressive tourney season.
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.