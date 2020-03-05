Whether or not it’s fair, athletes’ legacies always seem to be determined by what happens come playoff time.
This, of course, includes how the media judges them, but more importantly, how they’ll look back on their own playing careers after they’re done.
With what’s happened lately, some of the athletes in and around Mankato sure should be proud.
Heading into last week’s state wrestling tournament, Mankato East senior Kolin Baier was a guy who had a great regular season and was probably going to finish second to No. 1 seed Dawson Kellogg, who had already beaten him twice.
However, Baier flipped the script, putting on a show in St. Paul, and pinning his way through the tournament, including Kellogg in the 195-pound final.
West senior wrestler Charlie Pickell also entered the tournament as the No. 2 seed, but after finishing second the last two years, Pickell was able to go out on top, just as Baier did. He defeated Byron’s Mitchel Petersen in the 132-pound final to secure the third state championship of his career.
For the Mankato West gymnastics team, it’s been an entire season of dominance. The Scarlets set the school record for points three times this season and ended it finishing fourth at the state meet.
It was the best season for a program that’s been to state four times in the last five years.
Unlike the gymnasts at West, some didn’t see the Mankato East/Loyola boys hockey team coming.
After an 11-13-1 regular season, the Cougars were the No. 4 seed in Section 1A. However, after knocking off No. 1 Dodge County and rival Mankato West, everything they worked for through a long regular season was validated with a trip to state.
The Minnesota State men’s basketball team found itself in a similar position following its run through the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference tournament. MSU endured countless heartbreaking losses at the end of games, only to play its best basketball when it counted in postseason.
Still to come, there’s the Mankato East boys basketball team, which is one of the best in Class AAA. The Cougars have a great chance of making some March memories.
In college hockey, the Gustavus Adolphus women’s team plays for the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference title Saturday, and should have a chance to make some noise in the national tournament.
Lastly, the Minnesota State men’s hockey team will finally look to break through and win the first national tournament game in the Division l era.
The Mavericks just won their third straight MacNaughton Cup and have a bunch of seniors that are certain to be playing with an edge as the WCHA playoffs start this weekend.
While we almost certainly put too much emphasis on playoffs, there’s no denying how much fun it is this time of year. Seeing the best athletes compete against each other in the most high-leverage moments is one of the best parts about sports.
If you’ve been following local playoffs or went to any of the events, you’ve certainly got your money’s worth. And if not, you’ve still got some time get in on the fun.
These athletes are creating memories for themselves and everyone watching.
Kevin Dudley is a Free Press staff writer. Call him at 507-344-6381 or email him at kdudley@mankatofreepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
