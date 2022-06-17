The state softball tournament is always one of the highlights of the local sports calendar.
Caswell Park is a fantastic venue, and with games going on at four different fields throughout the two-day event, the action is non-stop.
With three different local teams earning high seeds in the 2022 field, a state championship felt very possible.
How about two?
Second-seeded Mankato West took home the Class AAA title, while top-seeded Nicollet won the Class A championship. Le Sueur-Henderson, the No. 2 seed in Class AA and the defending state champion, rebounded from a disappointing loss in the quarterfinals to claim the consolation championship.
It’s always nice to finish your season with a win, and all three teams got that done last week.
For Mankato West, it was a fitting way for a special senior class to go out.
Especially after a disappointing finish last season.
The Scarlets were the No. 1 seed in the 2021 Class AAA tournament, but fell to fourth-seeded Winona 7-6 in the semifinals. When the two teams met in the regular season in 2022, the Winhawks got the better of it again, topping West 7-5.
West got its revenge last week, downing its conference rival 5-1 in the state-title game. Winona was the top seed in the tournament and had only lost once all season entering the game.
“To accomplish this goal means the world to us,” West senior Lani Schoper told The Free Press after the win. “We showed grit all year and the way we trust each other and never give up is what I will remember about this team.”
Nicollet came to Caswell with a star capable of taking over the tournament, and that’s exactly what senior Marah Hulke did.
In a 4-1 win over Edgerton/Southwest Minnesota Christian, Hulke tied a seven-inning state-tournament record with 20 strikeouts, including the first 11 batters of the game.
She came on in relief in the championship game, tossing five shutout innings with six strikeouts in a 3-2 eight-inning victory over Moose Lake/Willow River.
Hulke knocked in two of the Raiders’ three runs in the game, including the winning run on a sacrifice fly.
Nicollet had an incredible fan turnout both days, and they seemed to get louder with every Hulke strikeout.
“It’s got to be close to 300-400 people (here) — that is a lot of people that were in the stands cheering for us,” Nicollet coach Brianne Eldred said after the title game. “This is why I love small towns. The amount of support they give you, whether you’re up or down, is just impressive.”
Each June, the state softball tournament signals the end of yet another year of prep sports.
There have been so many highlights, including these two championships. The best part: the pandemic that robbed the spring athletes of the season in 2020 had little impact on competitions this spring.
Hopefully we can have an equally glorious gathering at Caswell next June.
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
