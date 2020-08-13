The end of summer is generally an exciting time for high school athletes.
Whether you’re a team or athlete with state tournament aspirations, or just hoping for improvement, there’s always an energy that starts to fill the air come mid-August.
For football and volleyball players, that feeling will have to wait for spring, as both sports have been moved to the fall by the Minnesota State High School League.
However, for boys and girls soccer, girls tennis, boys and girls cross country and girls swimming and diving, it’s full speed ahead, as those seasons are set to begin next week.
But as for that feeling of excitement ... it may be more of a nervous excitement given the current situation.
One of the best parts about athletics is the control. Sure, natural talent, size and strength are major factors, but a good work ethic can take you a long way as a high school athlete, and that’s something that can generally be controlled.
It’s because of this, that local athletes put in countless hours hoping to be the best they can be when it’s time for competition. Now, in the weirdest of years, coronavirus has taken some of that control, which puts the fall athletes in a tough spot.
How can they take some of that control back?
When talking to local coaches and athletes, you’ll hear plenty of different concerns. Despite those, and the risks that go along with them, most athletes and coaches seem like they want to play.
As seasons start next week, the key is going to be individual buy-in.
Protocols are an important tool in fighting this disease, and make no mistake ... they will be elaborate. However, they won’t matter if they aren’t taken seriously.
One of the things I haven’t seen addressed by the high school league yet: What happens when there is a positive test?
If you’ve followed how the MLB and MLS have handled outbreaks, you might have the blueprint. It’s really hard to imagine a high school team being allowed to continue competition if even just one player tests positive, and if that’s the case, high school teams will almost certainly be shut down at some point.
No one will ever be completely safe from this virus, and that includes the athletes whose seasons depend on them not getting it. It’s possible an athlete could do everything in their power to stay virus-free and still get it, and when that happens, so be it.
However, it’s also possible athletes will cause seasons to be shut down due to poor decision-making. There will be situations where they don’t make the safe choice, especially when they’re away from their respective sport.
In a world where athletes have lost almost all control, this is one small thing they still control.
It will require a degree of sacrifice that high school kids shouldn’t have to make. But playing sports in a pandemic requires sacrifice.
If we want to make it through these fall seasons, this needs to be the collective mindset.
Kevin Dudley is a Free Press staff writer. Email him at kdudley@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
