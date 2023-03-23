It didn’t seem like the Minnesota State hockey team would be playing Thursday.
Down 2-0 in the final five minutes of the third period in the CCHA championship game Saturday, it felt like an up-and-down season was going to end in disappointment, with the Mavericks being upset on their home ice in a must-win game.
Then ... things got crazy. Normal by conference title game at Mankato standards (think 2019 and 2022), but crazy in the grand scheme of hockey games.
With the goalie pulled, Ondrej Pavel made it 2-1 at 17:41 of the third, and Christian Fitzgerald tied the score at 19:02. Zach Krajnik got the game-winner at 1:08 of overtime to send the Mavericks back to the NCAA Tournament.
Three goals in less than four minutes to save their season in the conference title game.
Not the way coach Mike Hastings drew it up, but it was good enough to get the Mavericks into the national tournament.
Now that the Mavericks are in, what are their chances of escaping snowy Fargo, North Dakota, with their season still going?
MSU is the third seed, and it’s fair to say they’re the third-best team. Regionals tend to plot teams against each other that haven’t gone head-to-head in the regular season, but not this West Regional.
The Mavericks split a home-and-home series with No. 1 seed Minnesota on Oct. 7-8 and were swept by No. 2 seed St. Cloud State on the road Oct. 21-22.
Minnesota is clearly the best team in the country. The Gophers are the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament, and their top line is probably the best forward grouping in Division I.
MSU is a tier down from Minnesota, but we know the Mavericks can beat the Gophers because they’ve already done it. Yes, that series was a long time ago, but it’s been a long time for both teams.
The Mavericks used suffocating defense and physical play to convincingly oust the Gophers from the NCAA Tournament in both 2021 and 2022.
This MSU team isn’t as good as those two, but the Mavericks almost certainly won’t be intimidated by Minnesota. I’m guessing Gophers’ coach Bob Motzko wants no part of MSU.
St. Cloud is 4-1 against the Mavericks over the last three seasons, including a win at the 2021 Frozen Four. The Huskies play a similar style to MSU, which is part of the reason they’ve had more success than any other program against the Mavericks in recent years.
St. Cloud wasn’t the ideal draw. Guessing the Mavericks would’ve rather played any of the other No. 2 seeds instead. Maybe even some of the one seeds.
That doesn’t mean the game isn’t a coin flip.
MSU played well at St. Cloud in October and was the better team in Game 2 of that series.
Each of the five Minnesota State-St. Cloud games the last three seasons have been tightly contested, and Thursday will likely be more of the same.
To say you can throw out the seedings in a one-and-done tournament is a big oversimplification. Last season, MSU was the No. 1 seed in the East region and had an easier path because of it.
That matters. The Gophers have that advantage at the West Regional this year.
However, there’s no reason the Mavericks can’t win a couple of games in Fargo.
It’s going to be an uphill battle, but what we saw in October, and in four minutes last Saturday, shows it’s very possible.
