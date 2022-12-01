The Minnesota State women’s hockey team knew the first six games of the season would be tough.
Ohio State, Minnesota Duluth and Minnesota are top teams in Division I, and the Mavericks drew them on consecutive weekends. MSU went 0-6, including three one-goal losses.
“You always learn something when it doesn’t go right,” MSU coach John Harrington said. “We had some great games in those six games, and gave ourselves an opportunity near the end to win a few of them.
“It’s never fun to lose, but we’ve certainly gained some confidence here over our last eight games.”
The Mavericks are 7-1 since and on a five-game winning streak. A lot has gone right, as MSU is outscoring its opponents 23-6 over its last eight games.
It starts with goaltending, as both Alexa Berg and Lauren Barbro have played well with starter Calla Frank slated to miss the season due to injury.
Berg has recorded two shutouts during the stretch, and Barbro also has a shutout.
MSU has also had to deal with the loss of captain Anna Wilgren, who is getting a medical redshirt after suffering a season-ending injury in the third game of the season.
A lot of players have contributed offensively, but freshman forward Taylor Otremba looks like a rising star. Otremba, a highly touted recruit, has scored goals in five straight games, and is quickly establishing herself as one of MSU’s most valuable forwards.
“Not only is she a skilled hockey player, but she’s a smart hockey player. She thinks the game so well,” Harrington said. “It’s been fun to watch her play, and she certainly brings a great attitude to the rink everyday.”
MSU’s best player has been junior forward Jamie Nelson, which doesn’t come as much of a surprise. Nelson was the WCHA’s Rookie of the Year in 2020-21, but missed almost all of last season after suffering a knee injury.
Now healthy, Nelson leads MSU with 14 points through 12 games, and is on her way to establishing herself as one of the best players in the WCHA.
“She creates offense. She creates it for herself, and she can create it for other players, too,” Harrington said. “We’re really happy to have her back in.”
The worst weekend of the season to date was a sweep at the hands of the Gophers just prior to this recent run, as MSU lost 11-0 and 9-4.
The Mavericks now get another shot at the Gophers this weekend in a home-and-home series, and it feels different.
Instead of entering the series off a four-game losing streak, MSU is fresh off a bye and has spent the last six weeks dominating opponents.
Currently sitting at 15th in the PairWise rankings, MSU has a great opportunity this weekend, as well as next weekend with a home series against No. 5 Wisconsin.
“It’s always a great measuring stick to play the top teams in our league, which are certainly the top teams in the country,” Harrington said. “After the weekend off, we’ve had some really good practices so far this week. We’re looking forward to this series against Minnesota.”
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
