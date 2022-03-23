Remember the two main talkers a year ago as the Minnesota State men’s hockey team was preparing for its regional at Loveland, Colorado?
I sure do, and both of them got old fast.
COVID-19 protocols and MSU’s first-round NCAA Tournament struggles in the Division I era dominated the discussion, with the former making life stressful for the Mavericks and every other team in the field.
Teams are no longer a positive result away from having their season ended, and MSU finally got that first win, and then a second, before suffering a heart-breaking loss in the Frozen Four.
The vibe in Albany, New York, the site of the East Regional, has been much different than the one in Loveland.
The talk this week has been all about what the Mavericks can do going forward, not about what’s happened in the past.
That’s the way it should be, because this MSU team is going to have a chance to do something special over the next few weeks.
There are no clear weaknesses in personnel.
It’s got high-end scorers, and over the last two months, forward depth has also become a big strength.
The same six guys in the defensive core have done it all season, and coach Mike Hastings has shown immense trust in each of them.
In goal, Dryden McKay has again put together an All-America caliber season. This might be the year he finally claims that elusive Mike Richter Award.
More importantly than the individual players or their roles, there’s a silent confidence with this group.
Their second-half dominance has been staggering, yet it just seems like business as usual. They’re on a 15-game winning streak and have won 24 out of 25.
It’s clear the Mavericks are as good as any team in the field physically, but there seems to be a special edge mentally.
MSU has thrived when faced with adversity, from scoring six unanswered goals at UMass in the second game of the season, to returning to the ice after the weird events of Saturday night and winning just minutes later.
MSU captain Wyatt Aamodt and coach Mike Hastings shared a story about Saturday’s game that gives a little look into the group’s character.
As the delay and the chaos that went with it were ensuing, Aamodt simply took off his CCHA championship hat and threw it into the middle of the locker room. Soon all the players’ hats were in the middle with Aamodt’s.
They didn’t care that they were going to be on the wrong end of a questionable decision, or that a trophy that had already been awarded to them was potentially going to be taken away.
The restart was just another obstacle in the way of their ultimate goal, and they simply seem to push through every one of those.
No one can tell you how things will play out this week. All four teams in the region are very talented and anything can happen in a one-and-done tournament.
That being said, these Mavericks seem like they’re on a mission. They got a taste last year, and have relentlessly done everything to get right back in position to finish the job.
Adversity is going to hit them at some point in this tournament, whether that’s Thursday, Saturday or in Boston, if they’re fortunate enough to advance.
There’s every reason to believe they’re going to handle it with the same edge Aamodt showed on Saturday when he tossed his hat into the middle.
At this point, that grittiness might be even more valuable than MSU’s outstanding physical tools.
