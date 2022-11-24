Record-wise, the Minnesota State men’s hockey team has had a strong start to the season.
Some losses were inevitable given a six-game nonconference gauntlet to start the season, so 8-4 overall with a 5-1 record in CCHA games is solid, even given MSU’s high standards.
There have certainly been some wins that could’ve been losses. The CCHA opener against Bowling Green went to overtime after MSU surrendered a two-goal lead in the third period. The Mavericks also have one-goal victories over Minnesota, Minnesota-Duluth and St. Thomas on their resume.
However, there have also been losses that could’ve gone the other way.
I thought MSU was the better team at St. Cloud State throughout that series last month — especially in Game 2. The Huskies’ game-winning goal in that contest came directly after a blatant missed penalty on St. Cloud, which was a shame. MSU made mistakes that made it closer than it needed to be, but you never like to see a tight game decided like that.
The Mavericks ended up with two one-goal losses against the Huskies, and suffered another one-goal loss against Northern Michigan Friday. The other loss was a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Minnesota in the season-opener.
A year ago heading into Thanksgiving weekend, MSU was 11-3.
How does the state of the team feel by comparison this season at 8-4?
The picture is a little less clear.
Goaltending was by far the biggest question mark coming into the season, and prior to last weekend, it didn’t feel like the position was anywhere close to settled.
Then Keenan Rancier went out and stopped 51 of 55 shots in two games against Northern, a stat line that doesn’t do him justice. Rancier made countless difficult, high-leverage saves that allowed the Mavericks to come away with four points.
The defensive core isn’t as deep as it was in 2021-22, and some young guys are learning on the fly as a result. Freshmen Campbell Cichosz and Mason Wheeler, along with sophomore Steven Bellini are playing significant minutes.
Upfront, MSU has a lot of depth, but it’s hard to lose two forwards like Nathan Smith and Julian Napravnik in the same year. Roles have changed and evolved drastically in the wake of their departures, and it’s clear Hastings is still trying to find the ideal mix.
Last season by this time, MSU had two well-established forward lines, three relatively locked in D pairings and a goalie who never left the lineup.
There was a clear-cut first power play unit, and you could pretty much bank on Jack McNeely and Benton Maass being the first two defensemen on the penalty kill.
Roles aren’t nearly as defined on this team yet, which is OK. The speed at which last year’s group took shape was incredible, which is why it ended up winning a staggering 38 games. A ton of experience and some good injury luck certainly helped with that.
Even with less experience and worse injury luck, this MSU team has still been in every game it’s played. It could easily be sitting at 11-1 right now.
The pieces are still evolving, but they’re present.
The Mavericks still have a lot of room to grow.
