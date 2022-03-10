Minnesota State women’s hockey coach John Harrington knows no season in the WCHA is ever going to be easy.
But he never figured he’d experience anything quite like this.
From losing his captain as well as the team’s top returning scorer in the first two weeks of the season, to being forced to play a tennis standout in goal against one of the best teams in the country, it was one thing after another for the Mavericks this season.
“When you have a chance to kind of review it all and see how we did and how we progressed considering the things we had to deal with, it was a great season for us,” Harrington said.
The goaltending situation ended up being the most frustrating obstacle, and it came to a head in mid-November. All three of the goalies the Mavericks had on the roster to start the season — Calla Frank, Lauren Barbro and Emerald Kelley — were unable to play due to injury in the team’s Nov. 19-20 series at then No. 2-ranked Ohio State, so Harrington had to look to the MSU student body.
Enter freshman Avery Stilwell, a former goaltending standout at Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato and current MSU tennis player.
Stilwell ended up starting both games against the Buckeyes that weekend, making a whopping 84 saves on 99 shots. She had only been with the team for six days prior to the start of the series, and she hadn’t played hockey in about nine months prior to that.
MSU ended up playing five different goalies this season, with Penn State transfer Chantal Burke joining the program in the second half and providing a big boost down the stretch.
“The goaltending thing — you could never make something like that up,” Harrington said with a laugh.
A week into the season, the Mavericks were dealt a bittersweet blow when captain Anna Wilgren was selected to the residency roster for the United States national team in preparation for the Winter Olympics.
Wilgren was left off the team that went to Beijing, and ended up not playing for the Mavericks when the residency ended later in the season so she wouldn’t lose eligibility. Harrington said Wilgren will return to MSU next season and has two years of eligibility remaining.
The selection was a great honor for Wilgren and the MSU program, but it forced the Mavericks to navigate the season without arguably their best player.
In the second series of the season, reigning WCHA Rookie of the Year and top returning scorer, Jamie Nelson, was lost for the season due to a knee injury. Nelson is expected to make a full recovery and be ready for next season.
“For us, it’s hard to replace that in our lineup and certainly in our league,” Harrington said of losing Wilgren and Nelson.
Despite these setbacks, the Mavericks still made tangible progress, improving their winning percentage from .375 to .443, the program’s best mark since the 2006-07 season.
The team went from 1.9 goals per game last season to 2.7, and the power play jumped from 16.4% to 24.1%, which ranked third in the WCHA.
Improving offensively has been a major point of emphasis in recent years, so these gains were encouraging.
MSU put up a fantastic fight against Minnesota-Duluth in the WCHA quarterfinals, eventually losing the decisive Game 3 in overtime. Both MSU’s losses in the best-of-three series were by one goal.
“I thought in Duluth … we played as well as we can play,” Harrington said. “When you play that hard, it hurts when it doesn’t work out and it was hurting after that game.”
Fifth-year senior Brittyn Fleming had arguably the best season in MSU history, setting the program’s record with 45 points (20-25—45). Fleming leaves MSU atop the career points list at 114.
She’ll be tough to replace, but the Mavericks also have a lot returning.
Forwards Kelsey King (18-23—41) and Kennedy Bobyck (9-19—28), along with second-team All-WCHA defenseman Charlotte Akervik (8-17—25), were second, third and fourth on the team in points, respectively.
All three return.
Senior forwards Brooke Bryant and Claire Butorac are also planning to return, with both opting to use their COVID season.
It was a trying season for the Mavericks, but they managed to take a step despite the struggles.
A significant jump could be coming next year with some better luck and a less wacky season.
Kevin Dudley is at kdudley@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
