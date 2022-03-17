On paper, this Minnesota State men’s hockey team seemed to have it all back in September.
Its top four leading scorers, along with some of the most impactful players during last year’s postseason run, were returning upfront. Five of its top-six defensemen were back. A two-time All-American was going to be between the pipes.
It had the look of a special team, and 34 wins and counting later, that’s exactly what it’s been.
The superstars have played like superstars.
Nathan Smith (18-30—48) and Julian Napravnik (18-30—48) are tied for second in Division I in points. Those two, along with right wing Cade Borchardt (15-25—40), might just make up the most explosive line in the country.
They’ve certainly produced like it.
Dryden McKay has been his usual, dominant, self.
At this point, a .933 save percentage and a 1.28 goals-against average is just what’s expected from him.
It shouldn’t be taken for granted.
There were massive expectations for McKay going into this season, and he’s delivered on them in every way, just as he has in previous years. Especially in MSU’s biggest games when he was needed most.
Others have become stars.
Brendan Furry (10-30—40) has become an offensive force. His combination of strength and skill has been impressive, and along with Borchardt, he’s been arguably the most versatile forward on the team, playing both power play and penalty kill.
Junior Ryan Sandelin leads the team with 21 goals after only scoring eight in his first two seasons combined.
MSU doesn’t have the size it had last year, but Furry and Sandelin have brought that heavy game to the MSU lineup on a nightly basis playing on a line together.
Furry has been the distributor, while Sandelin has been the scorer, an arrangement that has worked out nicely for both of them.
They’ve become two of the best forwards in the CCHA.
Jake Livingstone was named the CCHA’s Defenseman of the Year on Wednesday, and has been the team’s most versatile defenseman.
There were high expectations for Livingstone coming into last season as a freshman, and he delivered. He’s taken his game to a new level this year, and it wouldn’t be surprising if there was still another gear.
There have been so many other contributors.
Jack McNeely is plus-35 and is MSU’s anchor on the penalty kill. Wyatt Aamodt and Akito Hirose have quietly put together great seasons.
Centers Ondrej Pavel and David Silye have given the Mavericks stability up the middle, and are routinely MSU’s first two forwards on the penalty kill.
We’ve reached the point in the college hockey season where one bad game, one bad period or even one mistake can be devastating.
MSU hopes to win the CCHA championship game Saturday, and then it’ll be on to the NCAA Tournament, which, for better or worse, will be the games everyone ends up remembering most.
Coach Mike Hastings has put together a roster that doesn’t have any clear weaknesses, and it’s continued to come together throughout the current 14-game winning streak.
Going into its biggest games of the season, this MSU team feels even better than the one that looked so good on paper back in September.
Anything can happen on any given day, but the Mavericks have spent nearly six months looking the part of the top team in the country.
They’ve already won a staggering 34 games and have lost just once since November.
They’re very capable of winning five more.
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
