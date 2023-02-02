After getting swept at home by Bemidji State to finish the first half of the season, there were more questions than answers surrounding the Minnesota State men’s hockey team.
There were undoubtedly some hard-luck losses, including seven by just a goal, but at 10-9-1, a sixth straight MacNaughton Cup and getting back into the PairWise discussion were both going to be tall tasks.
What a difference a month makes.
Especially when you don’t lose.
The Mavericks have won eight straight to start the second half, putting all their lofty goals back on the table and reminding us just how dangerous they can be.
A lot of the questions we had in December were answered in January.
Offense, particularly five-on-five goals, were hard to come by at times in the first half. MSU rarely had difficulty generating shots and scoring chances, but the finishing touch and puck luck just weren’t there in some of the losses.
This team isn’t the offensive juggernaut last year’s group was, but MSU has averaged 4.125 goals per game during the winning streak after averaging 3.00 in the first half.
More secondary scoring has been key, and David Silye has continued to be the club’s most consistent producer.
However, senior forwards Brendan Furry and Ryan Sandelin have been great since returning from the break, and it’s a key reason MSU has gotten back on track.
Both were important parts of MSU’s Frozen Four teams the last two seasons, but didn’t put up the expected numbers in the first half.
Sandelin has 11 points (5-6—11) during the winning streak and is finally getting rewarded for doing the dirty work. His relentless presence in the opposing teams’ paint and ability to shoot the puck have jump started the offense.
Furry’s unique blend of size, speed and skill has been on display at both ends of ice. He’s got eight points during the winning streak, including an incredible backhand toe drag goal against Arizona State.
It’s not just the offense that’s improved.
Stingy defense has been MSU’s identity throughout the last half-decade of dominance, and that wasn’t always the case in the first half. There were some uncharacteristic mistakes that led to easy offense, and it seemed like opposing teams did a great job of capitalizing on those errors.
After allowing a solid 2.4 goals per game in the first half, MSU is at 1.375 in the second.
The team’s inexperienced defensemen have grown comfortable in their roles, and junior Akito Hirose has elevated his game. Hirose, the CCHA’s January Defenseman of the Month, had 10 points during the month (3-7—10).
Keenan Rancier has started every game in goal during the winning streak and has been solid. It seems MSU coach Mike Hastings has officially settled on a starter, at least for now.
The Mavericks didn’t deserve to be 10-9-1 and there were never any glaring weaknesses.
They just lost a bunch of close games.
Now that trademark swagger is back and the team has improved a bit in essentially every facet of the game.
With six regular-season games to go, MSU is atop the conference standings and up to 13th in the PairWise rankings.
With the calendar turning to February, the Mavericks are playing their best hockey at just the right time.
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.