It was by far the biggest preseason storyline surrounding the Minnesota State men’s hockey team: Who would replace goaltender Dryden McKay?
And for good reason.
McKay was an All-American the past three seasons, and gave the Mavericks a consistent anchor at the most important position on the ice.
There were always questions about what the lineup would look like at forward and defense. There was no question who would be between the pipes the last three seasons.
The three goaltenders tasked with replacing McKay — Keenan Rancier, Alex Tracy and Andrew Miller — had a combined two games of college experience entering the season.
In the offseason, coach Mike Hastings repeatedly said he wouldn’t start the season with a traditional “starter” in goal and that playing time would have to be earned via an open competition.
That’s exactly what happened throughout the first half.
Rancier started both games in the first series of the season against Minnesota and Tracy took the second series against Minnesota Duluth. They each got a start in the third series against St. Cloud State.
There were 20 games played prior to the holiday break. Rancier started 10 and Tracy 10.
Both of them had some great games and moments but there were also some low points. Based on the first-half usage, there was no reason to believe a preferred option, let alone a true starter, would emerge in the second half.
Rancier got the first start back from the holiday break, a 5-2 MSU win over Northern Michigan.
He hasn’t given up the net since. Rancier has now started 16 consecutive games and is clearly entrenched as the starter.
He’s an easy player to root for.
Rancier had some tough times in junior hockey and his only Division I offer was from Minnesota State.
Being the starter for one of the top programs in the country wasn’t a likely outcome, but he’s earned it. By all accounts, Rancier is a tireless worker, which doesn’t come as a surprise given his tough road to MSU.
His second-half run hasn’t been flashy. Rancier isn’t an ultra-athletic goalie who’s constantly making acrobatic saves.
However, he’s made all the saves he needed to make and then some. His .922 save percentage in the second half isn’t McKay level, but the Mavericks weren’t expecting to get that type of production and didn’t need it.
They just needed to get solid play from the position, whether it was from one player or multiple.
The complexion of MSU’s season has totally changed since Rancier took over.
The Mavericks were tied for 24th in the PairWise at the start of the second half and a sixth straight conference title didn’t seem likely.
Now, ahead of the CCHA semifinals, MSU has already won the conference title outright and is up to 12th in the PairWise.
Rancier hasn’t carried the Mavericks on this 13-3 second-half run, but he’s certainly been a big part of the success.
It doesn’t feel like MSU would be in this position without his solid play.
