You’re going to hear a lot about what’s walking out the door this summer, and for good reason.
Nathan Smith and Dryden McKay were All-Americans. Julian Napravnik should’ve also received that honor.
Those were the Minnesota State men’s hockey team’s most dynamic players over the past two seasons, and they won’t be walking back through the door when things get tough in 2022-23.
Defensemen Wyatt Aamodt and Jack McNeely were the group’s heart and soul, doing as much for the team off the ice as they did on it. New leaders will need to emerge.
Reggie Lutz stepped up as the team’s third captain, and his departure, along with Smith’s and Napravnik’s, leaves gaping holes on the first power-play unit.
Fifth-year senior defenseman Benton Maass was only in the program for a year, but he quickly assumed a role on the top penalty kill unit with McNeely. That’s a spot that needs to be filled.
Turnover is inevitable every offseason, and in the transfer-portal era, losing seven players really isn’t that much.
However, this isn’t just your ordinary seven, in terms of the roles they played.
You can’t just replace the likes of McKay, Napravnik and Smith with one player, and fortunately for coach Mike Hastings and his staff, they won’t have to.
With no players coming or going via the portal and every underclassman (minus Smith) back, the Mavericks will have 21 returners.
Forward depth seems like it’s going to be a big strength.
Brendan Furry, Ondrej Pavel and Ryan Sandelin each turned down professional offers to return to MSU.
Furry is coming off a breakout season offensively, finishing third on the team with 44 points. He’ll be the first-line center and has a chance to be an All-American.
Sandelin led MSU with 21 goals last season, and Pavel may have been the team’s best player in the NCAA Tournament.
Cade Borchardt has been MSU’s most versatile forward the last two seasons, and he’ll be able to take on even more responsibility as a senior.
Connor Gregga, Josh Groll, Sam Morton, Lucas Sowder and David Silye were also regular forwards in the lineup and will hope to take on bigger roles in 2022-23.
Incoming freshman and reigning BCHL MVP Simon Tassy won’t be ready at the start of the season due to a knee injury, but he seems destined to become a dynamic goal scorer.
Another incoming freshman, Luc Wilson, has recorded 157 points in 127 BCHL regular-season games over the last three seasons. He also seems primed to make an early impact.
With 13 forwards returning, along with the high-profile incoming freshmen, the week-to-week competition to crack the lineup will be fierce.
There’s more uncertainty in the D-core, with three of the top six departing.
Jake Livingstone and Akito Hirose are each capable of taking on massive minutes, and Andy Carroll deciding to play a fifth season is huge.
Bennett Zmolek also seems like a bankable regular, assuming a successful recovery from offseason surgery, but the final two spots are up for grabs.
Steven Bellini and Tony Malinowski are the other returners, but Malinowski has only played in 29 games over his three seasons at MSU and Bellini only played eight times as a freshman.
Incoming freshmen Campbell Cichosz and Mason Wheeler will certainly get a chance.
The goaltending situation will be fascinating, and it’s by far the biggest question mark.
Sophomores Andrew Miller and Keenan Rancier, along with incoming freshman Alex Tracy, have two games of college experience between them.
It seemed like Miller had the inside track to replace McKay coming into last season, but Rancier, whose only Division I offer was from MSU, also made a very strong impression with a tireless work ethic.
Tracy has been impressive for Sioux City in the USHL playoffs.
Neither Miller nor Rancier entered the portal, and Tracy made the decision to sign with MSU despite there being two goaltenders in the class above him.
It seems like the Mavericks have three goalies who aren’t afraid of a competition, which is very on-brand in the type of player Hastings likes to recruit.
All three may very well play, and time will tell if Hastings ever ends up settling on a regular starter.
Big roles will need to be filled by players who aren’t nearly as experienced as their predecessors.
MSU was in this same situation coming off the 2019-20 season, with some of the most important players from that team leaving. At least a slight drop-off seemed inevitable, right?
There was no slippage, and the Mavericks made their first Frozen Four in 2020-21.
I don’t expect MSU to win 38 games next season, as it did in 2021-22, mainly because it’s unreasonable to expect any team to do that.
However, roles of the top returning players will evolve to fit their strengths, and lesser known players will emerge.
This roster is more than capable of getting to the Frozen Four in Tampa.
