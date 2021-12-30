The first half of the season was very successful for the Minnesota State men’s hockey team.
It doesn’t feel like it, but it’s been almost three months since MSU got rolling in early October with a sweep over defending national champion UMass, a statement that there was no hangover after last season’s Frozen Four run.
That sweep was part of an impressive 4-2 start to the season that came against a tough list of nonconference opponents. The Mavericks also split a home series with St. Cloud State, and then beat Providence and lost to Michigan at the Ice Breaker tournament.
In CCHA play — dominance. MSU went 12-2 against conference opponents, outscoring them 61-15. For reference, second-place Bemidji State only outscored opponents 42-35. The second best goal differential in the conference is Michigan Tech at 42-29.
Those numbers shouldn’t be taken for granted. They’re extremely impressive and show just how dangerous the Mavericks are.
It wasn’t perfect.
MSU lost a pair of Friday-night road games to Ferris State and Lake Superior State, but each time, they responded with a strong win the following night.
The second half will start much like the first half did.
The Mavericks have a nonconference home-and-home series with Minnesota-Duluth, another chance to take a look in the mirror against one of the nation’s best and most consistent programs.
The Bulldogs lost three of their last four games going into the holiday break, including getting swept at Northern Michigan.
They’ll be desperate and ready to give MSU all it can handle.
MSU will then settle back into conference play for the rest of the regular season, other than a home nonconference series against Arizona State.
Going forward, all the lofty preseason goals and expectations set for and by the Mavericks are there for the taking.
Will there be adversity? Almost certainly.
Maybe there’s a significant injury to a key player. Maybe Nathan Smith ends up leaving the club for several weeks to play for the United States at the Olympic Games. Maybe they finally lose consecutive games at some point, much like the three-game losing streak the Bulldogs recently encountered.
Their resume is already extremely strong. If the NCAA tournament started today, MSU would be a No. 1 seed, currently sitting at second in the PairWise rankings. They’ve earned that ranking, and it provides a bit of a cushion should a rough patch hit.
And whatever comes in the way of adversity, there’s every reason to believe this team can overcome it. They’ve done it several times already this season.
When a flu bug hit the team forcing a plethora of regulars to be out against Lake State, the Mavericks flexed their impressive depth and played to a split on the road.
Down 3-0 in the second game of the season against UMass, they scored six unanswered goals to complete an improbable comeback.
No one can tell you what’s going to happen in a single-elimination tournament, but at the halfway point, it seems safe to say the Mavericks have as good a shot as anyone to punch a ticket to the Frozen Four in Boston.
Notes
• At his weekly media availability, MSU head coach Mike Hastings indicated that the team had no COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday, a great way to start the second half given the virus-related issues that have plagued the rest of the sports world in recent weeks. He also said the team is 100% vaccinated.
“Everyday when I wake up and turn that phone over and there’s no messages from Matt Schmidt, our trainer, and there’s nothing from our players ... it’s a good start to your day,” Hastings said. “I’m hoping that’s how it starts tomorrow.”
• Hastings noted that Smith is “day-to-day” with a lower-body injury.
“We’re going to continue to monitor that through tomorrow and through the weekend,” Hastings said of the injury.
The Mavericks and Bulldogs play Game 1 of their home-and-home at 7:07 p.m. Thursday at the Mayo Clinic Health Systems Event Center. Game 2 will be played at 6:07 p.m. Saturday in Duluth. Both games can be heard on KTOE AM-1420, and Thursday’s game will be televised on Spectrum channels 191 and 826.
