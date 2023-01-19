The Minnesota State women’s hockey team has had some ups and downs this season.
There have been disappointing losses and tough injuries, but also some great victories and extended stretches of strong play.
For the Mavericks, the goal was always to be in position to make some noise down the stretch. They’ll now have a chance to do that, as a six-game winning streak has vaulted MSU to 15th in the PairWise rankings ahead of a tough stretch of games.
The Mavericks swept Long Island University and Lindenwood to start the streak, and are coming off a key WCHA sweep of St. Cloud State. With the wins, MSU jumped the Huskies in the conference standings and is now in fifth.
“Energetic is a good word. I’ve seen that in the three days of practice that we’ve had and it was that way on the weekend, too,” MSU coach John Harrington said.
A lot things have gone well, as MSU is outscoring its opponents 33-7 during the winning streak.
However, the offensive production might be the most encouraging. MSU now has 10 different players with at least 10 points, and is averaging 2.92 goals per game on the season. That number was at 1.9 in 2020-21 and 2.71 last season.
Harrington feels this might be the deepest team he’s had at MSU.
“In the past, you could look at our team and say this is the first line, this is the second, this is the third, this is the fourth,” Harrington said. “Now ... we can play any of the top three lines and we’re comfortable playing them against anyone else.
“It’s reflective of the job Jeff (Giesen) and Shari (Dickerman) are doing recruiting.”
The biggest difference between this season’s team and the 2021-22 Mavericks has been the continuity in goal.
Harrington had to play five different goaltenders last season due to a slew of injuries, including Avery Stilwell, who was pulled from the student body.
Starter Calla Frank had to take a medical redshirt this season while she recovers from hip surgery, but Harrington has gotten great results from a split between Lauren Barbro and Alexa Berg.
Barbro has a .919 save percentage and a 2.62 goals against average, while Berg is at .916 and 2.65, respectively. Each goaltender has made 12 starts and has two shutouts.
“They both found out this is the way we’re doing it, and pretty much we’re preparing (them) to play that one game each weekend,” Harrington said. “They compete against each other with the understanding that it’s going to be that way.”
The schedule is about to get really tough.
MSU will travel to No. 8 Wisconsin this weekend, before playing at No. 1 Ohio State on Jan. 27-28. No. 6 Minnesota Duluth will then travel to Mankato on Feb. 3-4.
The Mavericks (13-11) have a golden opportunity to climb in the PairWise with some wins, and they should enter the stretch with a lot of confidence.
“We’re going to have to process the game fast,” Harrington said. “We’ve got to be able to play in those big moments.”
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.