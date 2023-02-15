National polls don't determine anything in the grand scheme of Division I college hockey.
The PairWise rankings dictate which teams get into the NCAA tournament, so those will ultimately be the rankings that matter, but national polls still provide good insight into what the college hockey world thinks of an individual club.
On Tuesday, the Minnesota State women's hockey team was ranked No. 15 in the USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine poll. It's the first time MSU has been ranked in the poll since Dec. 20, 2005, when it was ranked eighth.
MSU is coming off a home sweep of Bemidji State last weekend, picking up 3-2 and 4-0 wins.
"It's exciting for our program, and it's certainly exciting for our players," MSU coach John Harrington said. "They saw it, and they're proud of that."
Things haven't always been smooth for the Mavericks this winter.
They've been great in nonconference play and against the bottom half of the WCHA, but those top-four powerhouses — Ohio State, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Minnesota Duluth — have continued to be four of the top programs in the country.
Still, with one regular-season series remaining, the Mavericks (15-16-1, 9-16-1 in WCHA) are in a pretty solid position.
MSU is ranked 15th in the PairWise rankings and will play at No. 12 St. Cloud State this weekend.
The Mavericks swept the Huskies last month in Mankato, but are behind them in the PairWise due to the Huskies' resume, which includes wins over Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Get a couple of road wins at St. Cloud and that ranking is going to climb.
"We understand what's at stake in our standings as far as fifth and sixth place," Harrington said. "Also, what kind of effort they're going to bring after being swept down here."
St. Cloud and MSU are tied for fifth in the WCHA with 30 points apiece. The conference's first tiebreaker will be head-to-head, so even if the two teams split this weekend, MSU will be the fifth seed in the WCHA tournament.
That seems significant, as the fifth seed will play a best-of-three quarterfinal series at Minnesota-Duluth, while the sixth seed will likely travel to Wisconsin.
While the Mavericks haven't fared great against the Badgers this season, they've been right there with Duluth.
MSU is 0-3-1 against the Bulldogs, but two of the losses were by just one goal, including an overtime loss. The other was a 2-0 defeat.
Last season, MSU went to Duluth in the quarterfinals as the fifth seed and nearly took the series. After the teams traded one-goal victories in Games 1 and 2, the Bulldogs took Game 3 in overtime, ending MSU's season.
It's impossible to know how everything with the PairWise will shake out, but 11 teams will qualify for the NCAA tournament.
If the Mavericks could find a way to sweep the Huskies and win a quarterfinal series, they may very well be in the mix.
"It's certainly one of our team goals to get to the (WCHA) Final Faceoff," Harrington said. "If you're there, then you're going to have a pretty good chance of getting a chance to play on."
