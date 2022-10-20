For teams with NCAA Tournament aspirations, the college hockey season ends up being a six-month marathon.
During that journey, highs and lows are inevitable, which makes it important not to read too much into any individual series.
Even a bad or good month doesn’t always tell the story, as things can change quickly.
However, sometimes even a single series can feel like a glimpse into what might be ahead.
Watching the Minnesota State men’s hockey team sweep Minnesota Duluth last weekend, it felt like we might be witnessing one of those series.
Game 1 was a clinic.
MSU took a few penalties in the opening minutes, but that was pretty much the only thing that went wrong all night in a 6-0 victory. And even that gave the penalty kill an opportunity to be tested, and it passed, going 5 for 5 in the game and 7 for 8 on the weekend.
The Mavericks scored three first-period goals after the early penalties and never looked back. The power play was great, going 4 for 7 on the night, with another goal coming just seconds after a penalty had expired.
It was a complete game with no glaring defensive mistakes. Freshman goaltender Alex Tracy only saw 16 shots and wasn’t tested a ton, but you can’t ask for much more than a shutout in a collegiate debut.
The 2-1 victory in Game 2 was closer on the scoreboard and to the eye, but MSU still felt in control throughout.
The Mavericks have excelled at holding and managing leads in recent years, and they did it Saturday after Sam Morton got them on the board at 7:38 of the first. UMD made a push in the third with MSU leading 2-0, but even after surrendering a power-play goal at 4:21, there was no panic.
MSU didn’t go into a shell and actually applied pressure down the stretch, including two shots that hit iron and nearly scoring in an empty net.
It didn’t feel like they just made it to the finish line. They ran through it.
The Mavericks used a familiar formula all weekend: limit shots on goal by possessing the puck in the offensive zone.
UMD only had 32 shots on goal on the weekend (16 each game). MSU is going to be extremely difficult to beat if it can keep opponents under 20 shots on goal per game. The Mavericks led Division I in the category each of the last two seasons at 19.7, and 18.9, respectively.
It’s just one series.
However, given the quality of the opponent and how it looked, it really feels like we learned something significant about this team.
“It was most important because they were the games on our schedule,” Hastings said of the sweep Saturday. “Knowing the quality of the schedule Duluth is going to play and what their record is going to be — yeah, it’s a very important weekend.”
It’s still early, but stylistically, the team that swept Duluth sure looked a lot like the groups that made it to the Frozen Four each of the last two seasons.
Each series is a new data point, but come March, last weekend’s games feel like two we’re going to remember.
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.