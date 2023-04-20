When Mike Hastings, Todd Knott and four key players left the Minnesota State men’s hockey program in a span of five days, it felt like the 2023-24 Minnesota State men’s hockey team might end up pretty unrecognizable.
After Knott turned down the head coaching job, there was still a glimmer of hope that most players would stick around, at least until the school had a new head coach in place. After all, MSU had no players leave via the transfer portal last offseason.
Two days after Knott declined the position, it felt like a mass exodus was coming.
Four key players — Christian Fitzgerald, David Silye, Simon Tassy and Bennett Zmolek — entered the transfer portal. All four have since committed to other schools, with Fitzgerald, Silye and Tassy following Hastings and Knott to Wisconsin.
It felt like others would soon follow.
It’s been 16 days since those four entered and 10 days since Luke Strand was named the fifth head coach in program history. No other players have put their names in the portal, and it appears Strand is set to retain 17 players from MSU’s 2022-23 roster.
Ten forwards — Tanner Edwards, Adam Eisele, Connor Gregga, Josh Groll, Will Hillman, Zach Krajnik, Sam Morton, Brenden Olson, Lucas Sowder and Luc Wilson — are expected to return.
The defensemen expected back are Steven Bellini, Campbell Cichosz, Tony Malinowski and Mason Wheeler.
Goaltenders Andrew Miller, Keenan Rancier and Alex Tracy are also expected to return.
Along with the four players who transferred, seven others left the program to sign professional contracts.
Seventeen returning and 11 departing isn’t that high of a turnover rate, especially in the transfer-portal era. Last offseason, MSU returned 21 and lost seven, which was considered a low turnover.
The importance of those departing 11 can’t be overstated. That group included five of the top six forwards and the top two defensemen.
Returning players will have to step into bigger roles, but there are plenty in that group of 17 that will be capable of handling more responsibility.
Morton was the team’s first-line center when he went down with a season-ending knee injury in November and he’ll fill that role again. He looked like MSU’s best player at the time of the injury and earned profuse praise from the coaching staff throughout the summer and fall.
Sowder will use his COVID year to play a fifth season. He was a top-six forward for MSU when healthy last season and routinely played on both special teams units.
Morton, who was an alternate captain in 2022-23, seems like a lock to be the team’s captain next season. Sowder will be a great candidate to join him in the leadership group, as will Malinowski.
You don’t have to squint to see Groll and Krajnik playing top-six roles, as they were each key third-line types last season.
Bellini, Cichosz, Malinowski and Wheeler each played extensively for the first time in their respective college careers. There could be some significant jumps in that group.
Rancier started every game between the pipes in the second half and was solid. He’ll probably get the first crack, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see Miller and Tracy also get some time.
There’s still a lot that needs to be figured out in terms of the roster.
Ten players have signed national letters of intent, and a couple of players have announced they plan to transfer to the program.
We’ll have a more complete picture in a few weeks and there could definitely be some more changes. Strand has to figure out which of the players who’ve signed will remain with the program, which seems like the next big step.
No matter what happens on that front, the Mavericks should have plenty of familiar faces.
