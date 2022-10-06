We knew this day was coming.
The Minnesota State men’s hockey team plays a regular-season game Friday, and Dryden McKay isn’t going to be between the pipes.
That hasn’t been a common occurrence in recent years, and he’s not walking through the door this weekend.
After emerging as the starter as a freshman, McKay didn’t give up the net. He went on to spend three seasons as one of the best players in college hockey, and established himself as the best player in MSU history.
The most impressive thing about McKay was his consistency. He never got complacent or cocky despite all his individual success. When he didn’t play well in a big game, he owned it and moved on. When he lost out on national awards, he was gracious, channeling any frustration in a productive manner.
That even-keeled demeanor, along with his talent, allowed him to have success over a long period of time.
Everyone who’s watched the Mavericks over the last four seasons has grown accustomed to the idea of having a single “starter” or “the guy” in goal.
We’re spoiled.
In reality, it’s difficult for a collegiate goaltender to dominate playing time as McKay did over a four-year stretch.
The three goaltenders who takeover for McKay this season have a combined two games of collegiate experience.
Keenan Rancier played in two games last season as a freshman, including one start when McKay was out sick. Andrew Miller saw no game action in his first season in the program.
Incoming freshman Alex Tracy won a Clark Cup in the USHL and was named USA Hockey’s Dave Peterson Goaltender of the Year last season. Expectations are high because of that.
When talking about the goaltending situation at various times throughout the offseason, MSU coach Mike Hastings has always maintained that it’s an open competition.
Each goaltender played a period in the exhibition game against Omaha Saturday. At his weekly media availability Wednesday, Hastings said he still hasn’t decided on a starter for Friday’s season-opener at Minnesota.
It’s possible one of the three goaltenders could become a true “starter,” just as McKay won the job when he was a freshman.
It may not be the most likely outcome.
The competition doesn’t have to have an end date.
Hastings prides his program on being an ultra-competitive meritocracy. You have a chance to earn your minutes in practice each week, and at the start of the next week, you have to do it again.
Not one player from MSU’s 2021-22 roster entered the transfer portal, even the ones who seldom played.
That fact is better evidence of MSU’s healthy culture than anything I can tell you.
Rancier and Miller didn’t stay to watch a freshman play 90% of the minutes, and Tracy isn’t looking to be a backup for three years.
All three are betting on themselves and clearly believe there’s a path to playing time. Given MSU’s culture, they know Hastings will give them the minutes if they can earn them.
That type of competition should help all three of them develop, and it may end up lasting all season.
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
