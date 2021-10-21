We knew we’d learn something about the Minnesota State men’s hockey team in the first three weeks of the season.
Six games is by no means a massive sample size, but when the opponents are UMass, St. Cloud State, Providence and Michigan — all ranked in the top 10 — there really isn’t anywhere to hide.
MSU was going to be in playoff-like atmospheres every night. How would a team with 10 new players navigate the adversity so early in the season?
The Mavericks entered the season, considered by many, to be one of the best teams in the country and solidified that standing over the last three weeks.
After controlling the game in a 2-0 season-opening victory at UMass, MSU looked lifeless for the first 35 minutes of Game 2. Six unanswered goals later, that doesn’t seem like nearly as big of a deal, but that game was dangerously close to slipping away at times in the second period.
Usually you can’t play that poorly for that long and win, especially on the road, but great teams find a way to steal one on occasion.
On paper, UMass lost some key contributors from last season, but several top players from the national championship team are back.
Sweeping the Minutemen in their own building was a statement.
Unlike UMass, St. Cloud retained basically its entire roster from last season, with its top 11 scorers all returning.
There’s an argument to be made that it’s hard to judge the quality of early-season wins immediately after they happen because we don’t have many data points on how good teams actually are.
We knew the Huskies were good, and they looked the part in front of a pair of packed houses at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
However, the Mavericks went toe-to-toe with St. Cloud all weekend, earning a hard-fought split in a pair of physical games.
At the Ice Breaker Tournament, the MSU offense came to life in a 5-2 win over No. 10 Providence. The Mavericks also had a third-period lead against a Michigan team that’s filled with first-round NHL Draft picks.
We still have a lot to learn about the Mavericks.
The CCHA schedule is going to be difficult and we still aren’t even to November.
It’s hard to know what a fair expectation would’ve been for the stretch record-wise, but 4-2 seems pretty good, especially given the way the games went.
One of those teams easily could’ve put a crooked number on the Mavericks.
It didn’t happen.
A couple of the wins ended up being convincing and the two losses were hard-fought.
You want to win every game, but as coach Mike Hastings said after MSU lost to St. Cloud, “they’re trying to win a hockey game, also.”
Now the Mavericks get a well-earned week off before digging into a seven-week, 14-game CCHA stretch that leads into the holiday break.
It’s hard to quantify how much this stretch will help the Mavericks as they navigate their conference schedule, but it’s hard to believe they aren’t a more confident group now than they were a month ago.
Hastings wanted his team to be tested early so it would have experiences to draw upon later in the season.
The Mavericks certainly got plenty of those from this difficult stretch and should be better for it.
Kevin Dudley is at kdudley@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.