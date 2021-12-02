Illness causes several players on a college sports team to be unavailable for competitions.
Heard that one enough over the last 20 months yet?
While it wasn’t COVID-19, influenza hit the Minnesota State men’s hockey team last week, causing coach Mike Hastings to be without several key players for the team’s series at Lake Superior State.
We don’t know specifically which players were dealing with the bug, but the list of regulars who missed one or both games includes Dryden McKay, Akito Hirose, Sam Morton, Lucas Sowder, Julian Napravnik and Josh Groll.
And that’s just the players who weren’t in the lineup.
Several others played through illness so MSU could field a full lineup.
It was all hands on deck.
“When you spend the amount of time that we do together, when you get six or seven guys that are going through the same thing, that gets passed around like a puck,” Hastings said after Saturday’s game.
Players needed to step up, and many of them did — experienced and inexperienced.
In Friday’s game, McKay wasn’t able to go between the pipes, which meant freshman Keenan Rancier was going to make his first collegiate appearance.
The first shot he saw came on a clean breakaway, with the Lakers’ Louis Boudon having time to pick a corner, which he did.
Not the ideal way to see your first shot at the college level, but Rancier wasn’t fazed.
He made several key saves down the stretch, although the Mavericks eventually fell 1-0.
In Game 2, MSU did exactly what it’s done after each of the previous three losses this season.
Respond.
Ryan Sandelin scored early in the first, and MSU quickly settled in to deliver a dominant defensive performance, only surrendering five shots on goal in a 3-0 win.
Tanner Edwards, another freshman who made his MSU debut over the weekend, made his presence felt in the win, scoring a key goal.
Edwards was named the CCHA’s Rookie of the Week.
Edwards was with the Mavericks last season but wasn’t able to play due to a knee injury.
“He’s been working incredibly hard. For him to go out and score a goal ... I thought he did a real good job of taking advantage of his opportunity,” Hastings said.
The leadership group also stepped up.
Captain Wyatt Aamodt and alternate captain Reggie Lutz were each feeling sick but gutted it out, delivering great games. Aamodt finished with two assists and Lutz had a goal and an assist.
Alternate captain Jack McNeely played massive minutes, as he almost always does, and anchored an MSU penalty kill that went 6 for 6 Saturday. MSU spent 12:27 shorthanded in the game.
Freshmen Steven Bellini and Will Hillman also made their MSU debuts over the weekend and showed very well.
You can’t make it through a season, especially in these times, with just nine forwards, four defensemen and one goalie.
Everyone on the roster needs to be ready to contribute when a situation like last week’s arises, and the Mavericks were ready.
“During a pandemic, during this type of season with flu and different things that can stop teams from having a full roster, you need your depth,” Hastings said. “Our depth came through for us, I think, on Saturday.”
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.