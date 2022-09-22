The Central Collegiate Hockey Association released its preseason poll and award winners Monday. Then we got the first USCHO.com poll later in the day.
The CCHA’s media day was Wednesday, and it’s now just 15 days until the puck drops between the No. 3 Minnesota State men’s hockey team and No. 2 Minnesota.
Doesn’t feel like it’s been five months since we watched those teams play at the Frozen Four in Boston.
College hockey season is nearly upon us, and there’s plenty to ponder when it comes to this 2022-23 Mavericks squad.
Preseason polls and awards become meaningless when the real games actually start, but it’s certainly interesting to see how the CCHA’s eight head coaches view the league’s landscape in September.
MSU received six of eight first-place votes in the preseason poll, topping it with a total of 69 points. Northern Michigan got the other two first-place votes and finished second with 61 points.
Bowling Green was third with 58 points, and then there was a drop-off to Bemidji State in fourth with 51.
Coming off a 38-6-0 season and a trip to the national championship game, the coaches seem to think the Mavericks can overcome some key personnel losses to repeat as CCHA champions.
No surprise there. I agree with them, and there may not be a second team as good as Michigan Tech was last season.
Nathan Smith was the league’s preseason Player of the Year last season, a surprise to many who thought it would be Dryden McKay. After all, McKay was the WCHA Player of the Year the previous season. Though McKay eventually landed the award, along with the Hobey Baker, there didn’t end up being a right answer.
Both McKay and Smith were phenomenal and deserving, and it would’ve been an even closer race had Smith not missed four games for the Olympics.
Brendan Furry seemed like a strong candidate to be one of the three forwards on the preseason all-league team, but it felt like Player of the Year might go to Lake Superior State’s Louis Boudon or Northern’s A.J. Vanderbeck, both of whom were second-team all-league picks over Furry last season.
The coaches ended up going with Furry, who received a lot of interest from NHL clubs in the spring. With Smith now in the NHL, Furry slots in as MSU’s No. 1 center.
He had a big season last year, finishing with 44 points in 44 games. Furry has backed it up with a fantastic summer, as he stayed in Mankato to train after the season rather than going home.
He’s got a good shot at being MSU’s next All-American.
“I just think he’s going to be somebody that plays in all situations for us — power play, penalty kill, even strength. He’ll be out there in the beginning of overtime, he’ll be out there in the last minute of games,” MSU coach Mike Hastings said at media day. “He’s going to have to shoulder a lot of responsibility for our club this year, but I do think he’s prepared for it.”
Jake Livingstone, the defending CCHA Defenseman of the Year, was unsurprisingly one of the three defensemen named to the all-league team.
With the departures of defensemen Jack McNeely, Wyatt Aamodt and Benton Maass, Livingstone is going to get all the minutes he can handle.
Six months from now, we’ll be talking about the final standings and postseason awards, which will truly tell the tale.
It’s nice to get preseason recognition, but those March standings and awards mean a whole lot more.
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
