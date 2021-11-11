Nothing was going right for the Minnesota State men’s hockey team.
Ferris State upset the then second-ranked Mavericks 2-1 on Friday night, and despite putting together a pretty good first period Saturday, the Bulldogs got on the board first early in the second period.
To make matters worse, the goal came with a delayed penalty on MSU, so the Mavericks were going to have to go on the kill.
In that moment, in a building where things happen notoriously fast, the home Bulldogs had all the momentum and a prime opportunity to take a 2-0 lead.
Was MSU going to be swept by a team it had won 15 straight against?
The Mavericks killed that penalty, got back to work on offense and never looked back.
Five unanswered goals later, MSU was headed back to Mankato with a 5-1 victory and a split.
Crisis averted.
People have become spoiled because the Mavericks have won so much over the past decade.
They rarely lose to teams they appear to be better than on paper, so many fans were very disappointed by Friday’s loss.
That’s understandable.
However, it’s important to remember that bad games and stretches are inevitable in sports.
Even for the best teams.
The key is having a good and quick response, and that’s exactly what MSU did in Saturday’s game.
After the loss, coach Mike Hastings attributed the team’s offensive struggles to a lack of traffic in front of the goal. MSU didn’t get many second or third chances, and it’s hard to score in college hockey if the goaltender gets a clean look at a shot.
The Mavericks did exactly what their coach wanted Saturday, as they were all over the paint.
Cade Borchardt screened Ferris’ goaltender Roni Salmenkangas, eventually scoring on Nathan Smith’s rebound right in front of the goal to get MSU on the board.
The third goal came from David Silye, who scored on a rebound in tight after shots by Ryan Sandelin and Josh Groll were stopped.
Borchardt got the game’s fourth goal, tipping Akito Hirose’s shot home from in close. Sam Morton was also near the goal disrupting Salmenkangas, who clearly didn’t see the puck.
After a loss, good teams look at what went wrong, learn from it, make the adjustment and move on.
MSU executed that blueprint to perfection Saturday, even when there was some adversity.
“I think our guys could’ve struggled and they didn’t. They stayed with it,” Hastings said in a phone interview after the game. “I thought it was a real good bounce-back effort.”
A long season is filled with learning experiences, and the Mavericks have just had an important one.
“This is a moment come playoff time ... we can look back on this and kind of remember it and use it to build and move forward,” Silye said. “Extremely happy with the way we responded.”
Kevin Dudley is at kdudley@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
