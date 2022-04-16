It was a bitter way for a special season to end.
After playing perfect hockey for nearly three months, the Minnesota State men’s hockey team had a 1-0 lead with 20 minutes to play in the national championship game.
They had been better than Denver for two periods, and it really felt like they were going to do it.
However, the high-powered Pioneers made a push in the season’s final period, and MSU couldn’t seem to generate any sustained pressure, eventually losing 5-1.
The Mavericks fell short of their ultimate goal, but the journey to the national championship game sure was memorable.
The season started out East with a series against UMass, the defending national champions.
Dryden McKay shut out the Minutemen after watching them hang a banner in Game 1, and the Mavericks scored six unanswered goals to complete a furious comeback and the sweep in Game 2.
MSU’s play that first weekend backed up all the hype the team received in the summer and fall, and they never looked back.
The Mavericks were dominant in conference play, going 23-3 and outscoring opponents 115-28.
MSU also finished 8-2 in nonconference play and went 9-2 against teams that eventually made the NCAA Tournament.
There are going to be some really good MSU teams in the coming years, but a 31-win regular season will be tough to match.
Coach Mike Hastings and center Nathan Smith were part of Team USA at the Beijing Olympics. Hockey Day Minnesota created an unforgettable scene, with fans packing Blakeslee Stadium to watch the Mavericks top St. Thomas in a snowstorm.
This was all before the postseason started.
The CCHA championship game brought utter chaos, with play restarting over an hour after Josh Groll scored what was thought to be the game-winning goal.
The trophy was presented, players left the ice and started eating and fans went home and came back.
I haven’t been doing this very long, but I bet I’ll never have to delete another game story 20 minutes after it was posted because the final result changed.
In the NCAA Tournament, MSU won a pair of one-goal games to advance to a second straight Frozen Four.
The Mavericks then won a national semifinal over Minnesota, something the program had never done in its Division I era. Eliminating the Gophers for a second straight season in convincing fashion highlights how far the program has come in 10 years under Hastings.
McKay won the program’s first Hobey Baker Award a day after the win over Minnesota, finally getting a national award after being passed over the two previous seasons.
There was also a program-record 18-game winning streak, a third Spencer Penrose Award for Hastings and five hat tricks.
Those last 20 minutes sure were forgettable, but that’s a lot of firsts and uniqueness for one season.
